Kangana Ranaut expresses desire to work with Karan Johar: ‘I’m sorry to say, but Karan sir should do a movie with me’

Kangana Ranaut, known for her bold statements and controversies, seems ready to turn over a new leaf in her relationship with Karan Johar. The two have had a tumultuous history, often making headlines for their public spats. However, in a surprising turn of events, the ‘Emergency’ actress has expressed her willingness to collaborate with the filmmaker.

During her recent appearance on the singing reality show Indian Idol, Kangana extended an olive branch to Johar, addressing him as “Karan Sir” and offering him a role in a potential project.

1975, Emergency — A Defining chapter in Indian History.

Indira: India’s most powerful woman. Her ambition transformed the nation, but her #EMERGENCY plunged it into chaos. 🎥 #EmergencyTrailer Out Now! https://t.co/Nf3Zq7HqRx pic.twitter.com/VVIpXtfLov — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 6, 2025

“I’m sorry to say, but Karan sir should do a movie with me. I’ll give him a very good role, and I’ll make a very good film, which will not be a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law’s quarrel, which will not be just a PR exercise, it will be a proper film, and he’ll get a proper role,” she remarked, as quoted by IANS.

This unexpected gesture comes after years of Kangana’s sharp criticism of Johar. The friction between the two dates back to her 2017 appearance on Koffee With Karan, where she famously labeled him a “movie mafia.”

The relationship further deteriorated in 2023 when Kangana openly criticized Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. “Shame on you Karan Johar for making the same film nth time … calling yourself the flag bearer of Indian cinema and perpetually regressing it… Don’t waste funds; it’s not an easy time for the industry. Retire now and let young filmmakers make new and revolutionary films,” she had written on social media.

- Advertisement -

Kangana has not hesitated to call out Johar on various issues in the past. In a viral old video where Karan Johar mentioned that he ‘wanted to murder’ Anushka Sharma’s career after seeing her photograph for the first time, Kangana reacted strongly. Sharing the clip on Instagram, she criticized him, saying, “Ye Chacha Chaudhary ko bas yahi ek kaam hai.”

Similarly, she accused Johar of “harassing” Priyanka Chopra to the extent that the actress had to leave India. Reacting to Priyanka’s revelation about being sidelined in Bollywood, Kangana took to Twitter and alleged, “This is what @priyankachopra has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her, and chased her out of the film industry. A self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.”

Despite these past allegations and confrontations, Kangana’s recent remarks on Indian Idol suggest that she may be open to reconciliation. Whether Karan Johar will respond positively to her proposal remains to be seen, but her statement has undoubtedly sparked intrigue across Bollywood.