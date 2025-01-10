2.8 C
New York
Friday, January 10, 2025
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentKangana Ranaut expresses desire to work with Karan Johar: 'I’m sorry to...
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut expresses desire to work with Karan Johar: ‘I’m sorry to say, but Karan sir should do a movie with me’

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut presents a creation by Khadi India during a fashion show at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi on March 24, 2022 (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Kangana Ranaut, known for her bold statements and controversies, seems ready to turn over a new leaf in her relationship with Karan Johar. The two have had a tumultuous history, often making headlines for their public spats. However, in a surprising turn of events, the ‘Emergency’ actress has expressed her willingness to collaborate with the filmmaker.

During her recent appearance on the singing reality show Indian Idol, Kangana extended an olive branch to Johar, addressing him as “Karan Sir” and offering him a role in a potential project.

“I’m sorry to say, but Karan sir should do a movie with me. I’ll give him a very good role, and I’ll make a very good film, which will not be a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law’s quarrel, which will not be just a PR exercise, it will be a proper film, and he’ll get a proper role,” she remarked, as quoted by IANS.

This unexpected gesture comes after years of Kangana’s sharp criticism of Johar. The friction between the two dates back to her 2017 appearance on Koffee With Karan, where she famously labeled him a “movie mafia.”

The relationship further deteriorated in 2023 when Kangana openly criticized Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. “Shame on you Karan Johar for making the same film nth time … calling yourself the flag bearer of Indian cinema and perpetually regressing it… Don’t waste funds; it’s not an easy time for the industry. Retire now and let young filmmakers make new and revolutionary films,” she had written on social media.

- Advertisement -

Kangana has not hesitated to call out Johar on various issues in the past. In a viral old video where Karan Johar mentioned that he ‘wanted to murder’ Anushka Sharma’s career after seeing her photograph for the first time, Kangana reacted strongly. Sharing the clip on Instagram, she criticized him, saying, “Ye Chacha Chaudhary ko bas yahi ek kaam hai.”

Similarly, she accused Johar of “harassing” Priyanka Chopra to the extent that the actress had to leave India. Reacting to Priyanka’s revelation about being sidelined in Bollywood, Kangana took to Twitter and alleged, “This is what @priyankachopra has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her, and chased her out of the film industry. A self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.”

Despite these past allegations and confrontations, Kangana’s recent remarks on Indian Idol suggest that she may be open to reconciliation. Whether Karan Johar will respond positively to her proposal remains to be seen, but her statement has undoubtedly sparked intrigue across Bollywood.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Hrithik Roshan reveals how his family got the last name in Netflix series ‘The Roshans’
Next article
Alia Bhatt’s beach getaway in Thailand: Swimsuits, jet skis, and stunning views

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Deepika Padukone slams L&T CMD’s call for 7-day work week, says ‘mental health matters’

Entertainment 0
Deepika Padukone, known for her advocacy of mental health...

Alia Bhatt’s beach getaway in Thailand: Swimsuits, jet skis, and stunning views

Entertainment 0
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently treated her fans to...

Right wing targets diversity initiatives amid Los Angeles wildfire crisis

Headline news 0
Months of dry weather and recent strong winds created...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc