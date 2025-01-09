-0.7 C
Hrithik Roshan reveals how his family got the last name in Netflix series ‘The Roshans’

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

Indian Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (L) and his father Rakesh Roshan dance during the annual 'Umang 2015 Mumbai Police Show' in Mumbai on late January 10, 2015. AFP PHOTO / STR (Photo credit should read STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ahead of Hrithik Roshan’s 51st birthday, Netflix unveiled the trailer for The Roshans, a documentary celebrating the legacy of one of Bollywood’s most illustrious families. The film traces the journey of the Roshans, starting with legendary composer Roshan Lal Nagrath and spanning generations to include his sons Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, and grandson Hrithik Roshan.

The three-minute trailer opens with Hrithik Roshan reminiscing about his grandfather. Playing a cassette recording of Roshan Lal Nagrath’s voice, Hrithik beams with pride and says, “That’s my grandfather’s voice. His full name was Roshan Lal Nagrath. It’s a very interesting story how our surname went from Nagrath to Roshan.”

 

The documentary delves into the legacy of the Roshan family, highlighting their contributions to Indian cinema. Roshan Lal Nagrath’s brilliance as a composer paved the way for his sons, Rakesh Roshan, a celebrated filmmaker and actor, and Rajesh Roshan, a renowned music director. The trailer explores how this genius has been passed down to Hrithik Roshan, who emerged as one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

But the Roshans’ journey wasn’t without its challenges. The trailer revisits a darker chapter in 2000 when Rakesh Roshan was shot by two Budesh gang members near his office in Mumbai, a moment that shook the industry.

 

The documentary also features commentary from Bollywood legends like Asha Bhosle, Shatrughan Sinha, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, along with younger stars like Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor, offering insights into the family’s impact on Hindi cinema.

Netflix announced the project on Instagram last December with the note: “A profound journey through legacy and love with the family that brought music, magic, and unforgettable moments to Hindi cinema. Watch The Roshans, coming soon, only on Netflix.”

Jointly produced by Rakesh Roshan and Shashi Ranjan, The Roshans will premiere on Netflix on January 17.

Vibhuti Pathak
