Priyanka Chopra joins Oscar-shortlisted film ‘Anuja’ as Executive Producer

Priyanka Chopra has taken on the role of executive producer for Anuja, a film shortlisted for the Oscars 2025.

Anuja tells the poignant story of a nine-year-old girl working in a back-alley garment factory with her older sister, Palak. The narrative delves into the young girl’s challenging decision that could alter her future and that of her family.

Speaking about her involvement in the project, Priyanka Chopra said, “This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see, and the immediate realities of their present.” She further added, “Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices, and how they shape the course of our lives. I am immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project.”

The film was created in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a nonprofit founded by Mira Nair’s family to support street and working children. It is produced by Shine Global, which has previously backed Academy Award-winning films like War/Dance (2007) and Inocente (2012), along with Krushan Naik Films.

Renowned producers Mindy Kaling and Guneet Monga Kapoor are also part of the project. This marks Monga’s third Oscar nomination after her celebrated projects The Elephant Whisperers and Period: End of Sentence.

Another notable contender in the Oscars race is Santosh, a British-Indian film directed by Sandhya Suri and featuring Shahana Goswami. The film, representing the United Kingdom, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section.