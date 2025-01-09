Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar reportedly expecting their first child together

Speculation is rife that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar may be expecting their first child together. Married since February 2022, the couple has been enjoying three years of marital bliss. While no official confirmation has been made, fans are abuzz with excitement following a report by Pinkvilla, which suggests the couple is set to embrace parenthood.

Farhan, who recently celebrated his 51st birthday on Wednesday (8), marked the occasion alongside close friends, including Farah Khan and Shibani. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Khandala, attended by family and close friends, and have since been a picture of happiness.

This isn’t the first time pregnancy rumors have surfaced about Shibani. Back in 2022, similar reports made headlines, but she dismissed the claims with a witty response, sharing a mirror selfie and attributing the speculation to tequila rather than a baby bump.

For the unversed, Farhan was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani for 16 years before their separation in 2016. The former couple shares two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

Fans and well-wishers are eagerly waiting for Farhan and Shibani to address these latest rumors. Until then, the couple continues to bask in the love and excitement surrounding their journey together.