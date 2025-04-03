Gold prices hit record high as Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs shake global markets

Gold prices have surged to unprecedented levels following President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping new tariffs on imports, a move he has termed a “Declaration of Economic Independence.”

The spot price of gold soared to $3,165.64 per ounce, reflecting a significant uptick in investor demand for safe-haven assets amid escalating trade tensions.

On Wednesday (2), President Trump, speaking from the Rose Garden, declared the day as “Liberation Day” and unveiled a comprehensive tariff plan. This plan includes a universal baseline tariff of 10 per cent on all imports, with higher “reciprocal” tariffs targeting specific countries based on their trade practices. Notably, the European Union faces a 20 per cent tariff, Japan 24 per cent, and China a substantial 34 per cent. Developing nations such as Vietnam and Cambodia are subjected to tariffs exceeding 40 per cent.

President Trump framed these measures as a rebirth of American industry, aiming to counteract unfair trade practices and reduce trade deficits. He asserted that these tariffs would encourage domestic production and lower costs for consumers.

The announcement has sent shockwaves through global financial markets. Major U.S. stock indices, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite, experienced significant declines, erasing trillions in market value. European and Asian markets also suffered steep losses in response to the U.S. tariffs and anticipated retaliatory measures.

Investors are increasingly turning to gold as a safe-haven asset amid the market volatility. The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD), which tracks the price of gold, has seen a notable uptick, reflecting the metal’s appeal during times of economic uncertainty.

Analysts warn that the imposition of these tariffs could exacerbate inflationary pressures and impede economic growth. The increased costs of imports are likely to be passed on to consumers, leading to higher prices across various sectors. Additionally, the potential for retaliatory tariffs from affected countries raises concerns about a protracted global trade war.

The international community has reacted strongly to the U.S. tariff plan. The European Union has expressed its intent to implement countermeasures, and other nations are evaluating their responses. The escalating trade tensions have heightened fears of a global recession, with markets bracing for further instability.

As the situation develops, investors and policymakers alike are closely monitoring the impacts of these tariffs on the global economy. The surge in gold prices underscores the prevailing uncertainty and the flight to safety by investors seeking to hedge against potential economic downturns.