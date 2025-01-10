Bollywood celebrities who own luxurious homes in LA: Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, Preity Zinta, and more

Several Bollywood celebrities have invested in extravagant homes across the United States, with properties in Los Angeles and other major cities. Amid the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, which have destroyed thousands of structures and displaced numerous residents, the spotlight has turned to Bollywood stars who own luxurious homes in the area. Here’s a look at some Indian stars and their plush properties in the US.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, co-own a stunning mansion in Los Angeles worth $20 million (₹144 crore). The sprawling 4,100-square-foot property boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a private pool with breathtaking views of the surrounding hills. Nick purchased the mansion in 2018, just before their wedding. Amid the ongoing wildfires, Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram, showing the flames near their home and assured fans that they were safe.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Preity Zinta, who resides in Los Angeles with her husband, Gene Goodenough, owns a beautiful mansion reportedly worth ₹17 crore. The house features a large lawn and a luxurious pool. The actress frequently shares glimpses of her home on Instagram, offering fans a peek into her spacious TV room and picturesque outdoor space. Preity’s serene residence reflects her elegant taste and love for comfortable living.

John Abraham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

John Abraham owns a lavish mansion in Bel Air, Los Angeles, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the city. The area is home to Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Beyoncé, and Cristiano Ronaldo. The actor’s residence places him in the heart of one of the world’s most sought-after celebrity enclaves. While John has yet to comment on whether his property has been affected by the wildfires, the premium location adds to the mansion’s allure.

Anil Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@harshvarrdhankapoor)

Anil Kapoor purchased a luxurious 3BHK apartment in Orange County, California, for his son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Harsh fondly recalled his time in the area, saying, “I was in college in Orange County, Southern California, for four years and lived in Newport Beach with a school friend, Dharam, for a year. My backyard was the beach. I’d go for morning jogs, and we’d hang out on the porch all day.” The apartment provides a serene setting, complete with proximity to the beach and California’s iconic sunshine.

Anupam Kher

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher owns an elegant home in New York City. Known for its luxurious design and cozy ambiance, his property frequently appears in his social media updates. Kher has even hosted fellow Bollywood stars, including Abhishek Bachchan, at his NYC residence. His home reflects his global presence and penchant for fine living.

Despite the devastation caused by wildfires in Los Angeles, it seems that Bollywood celebrities’ homes have not been directly impacted. Most stars have not shared any updates suggesting their properties are in danger. However, the proximity of Priyanka Chopra’s home to the affected areas highlights the need for vigilance and preparedness during such events.

These luxurious properties highlight the global lifestyle of Bollywood stars, showcasing their penchant for grandeur and comfort in some of the most sought-after locations worldwide. While their homes serve as a retreat from their busy lives, they also symbolize their success and international appeal.