Shahid Kapoor was insulted at the sets of ‘Padmaavat’ sets, reveal alleged crew members

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, who is currently promoting his upcoming action thriller Deva alongside Pooja Hegde, has found himself in the spotlight for reasons beyond his new film.

During an unfiltered chat with podcaster Raj Shamani, Shahid opened up about feeling “lesser” before the success of his 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh.

Though the actor refrained from naming anyone or any project, fans speculated that he was referring to his experience on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 magnum opus, Padmaavat.

In Padmaavat, Shahid played the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh, the last Rajput ruler, alongside Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as the menacing Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

While Shahid’s performance received critical acclaim, rumors of discord among the cast have lingered since the film’s release.

In the viral podcast segment, Shahid spoke about feeling undervalued in the industry during certain phases of his career. Without naming specific incidents, he remarked, “Before Kabir Singh, I had moments where I was made to feel lesser.

It wasn’t just about work; it was about how people treated me at that time.” His candid confession led many fans to revisit his time working on Padmaavat, a project where he reportedly felt overshadowed.

Adding fuel to the fire, a netizen named Narendra Kulkarni, who claims to have been part of the Padmaavat crew, shared an eye-opening comment online.

Kulkarni wrote, “True man really, I was working on Padmavat. Ranveer was on his peak time, and Shahid was in down time. Ranveer avoiding secondary shots, dup was taking care of those shots, and Shahid, giving all the shots. If he said something, the director was not listening, and he insults Shahid. Time matters.”

This allegation has gone viral, with fans debating whether Shahid truly faced such treatment on set. While some lauded Shahid’s professionalism and resilience during that period, others criticized the supposed favoritism towards his co-stars. However, the authenticity of Kulkarni’s claim remains unverified, as neither Shahid nor the makers of Padmaavat have addressed it.

Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was a massive commercial success, celebrated for its grandeur, powerful performances, and Bhansali’s meticulous craftsmanship. Shahid’s portrayal of Ratan Singh earned praise, with many calling it an understated yet impactful performance. Despite the rumors of tension, Shahid’s post-Padmaavat career soared, culminating in the record-breaking success of Kabir Singh.

While fans await clarity on the alleged on-set incidents, Shahid remains focused on his upcoming release, Deva. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film promises to showcase Shahid in a never-seen-before avatar as a cop on a revenge mission.

As for Padmaavat, its legacy continues to captivate audiences. The iconic film is set to re-release in theaters on February 6, giving fans a chance to relive its cinematic magic on the big screen.