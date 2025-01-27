‘You will be ready to do everything, right?” Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about casting couch

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh shared her unsettling experiences with the casting couch in the South Indian film industry. Known for her roles in Dangal and Thar, Fatima detailed how she faced uncomfortable situations early in her career, reflecting the darker side of the film industry.

Fatima, who was making her mark in Bollywood, revealed one such incident involving a casting agent for a South Indian film.

The agent’s repeated insinuations left her feeling uneasy. She recalled the conversation, saying, “He asked me, ‘You will be ready to do everything, right?’ I told him that I will be working hard and will do what is required for the role, but he kept saying that, and I played dumb because I wanted to see how low can he get.”

This incident marked a stark realization for her, offering a glimpse into the uncomfortable power dynamics that some actors face in the industry.

Fatima also shared another unsettling encounter during her early days in Hyderabad. She had hopes of landing a role in a South Indian film, which she believed could be her stepping stone to furthering her career in Bollywood. However, her expectations were met with veiled propositions from producers.

Fatima recalled, “The producers would talk about it very openly, ‘You know, here you have to meet people’. They wouldn’t say things outright but would imply them in strange ways. Of course, they’d say it indirectly but make their intentions clear. They’d say things like, ‘You have to meet people’, or ‘You have to do this and that’.”

These coded messages, though not explicit, conveyed a sense of pressure and exploitation, leaving Fatima in an uncomfortable and disillusioned state.

Despite these traumatic encounters, Fatima emphasized that not all people in the industry engage in such practices. She expressed her sadness over the prevalence of these experiences among some actors and actresses, highlighting how troubling it is to hear their stories.

“It is heartbreaking to hear the stories of what certain actors and actresses have endured,” she said. “Even the most renowned actors and actresses have faced instances of abuse.” Her statement is a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggles within the entertainment industry, where power imbalances continue to affect aspiring talent.

Although these experiences have left an indelible mark on Fatima, she remains focused on her career. The actress will soon be seen in Anurag Basu’s romantic drama Metro…In Dino, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Ali Fazal.

The film, a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed Life in a… Metro (2007), is eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike.

In addition, Fatima has Ul Jalool Ishq lined up, directed by Manish Malhotra. This film, which began production last year, features an impressive cast including Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi.

While the release date has not been confirmed, Fatima’s fans are eagerly anticipating her next projects, despite the industry’s darker realities.