‘I am turning 60 this year, but damn, I look like 30,’ Shah Rukh Khan shares at Dubai’s Global Village

Shah Rukh Khan recently set the stage ablaze at Dubai’s Global Village, where he delighted fans with his charisma, iconic dance moves, and witty remarks. During the event, the superstar not only entertained the audience but also shared updates about his upcoming film, King, and reflected on turning 60 this year. Despite the milestone birthday, Shah Rukh humorously declared, “I am turning 60 this year, but damn, I look like 30.”

While interacting with fans, Shah Rukh confirmed that King will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously helmed his blockbuster film Pathaan.

The actor shared that the director has imposed strict rules against revealing project details. “My director, who is Sidharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan. So he said, ‘Don’t tell people about the film, what you are doing in it.’ So I can’t tell you, but I can assure you it will entertain you, and you will have fun,” Shah Rukh said, teasing fans about the highly-anticipated project.

He also quipped about the title of his new film, saying, “I’ve used many titles…Now we have run out of titles…Now Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan in King. Thoda show-off hogaeya (That was a bit of a show-off).”

During the event, Shah Rukh performed some of his most iconic songs, including “Chaleya” and “Zinda Banda” from Jawan, as well as “Chammak Challo” from Ra.One. His high-energy performance drew loud cheers from the audience, and fans couldn’t stop praising his timeless charm. Shah Rukh even delivered his iconic dialogue from Jawan: “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar.”

Apart from entertaining the crowd, Shah Rukh took a moment to share a thoughtful message about respecting women. Addressing the audience, he said, “Men around the world please show immense respect and listen to all women you meet. You have to understand them first and then do whatever you want. You have to show immense respect to every woman you meet.”

His statement resonated deeply with fans, earning him even more admiration. Social media platforms buzzed with clips of his speech, performance, and interactions with fans. One fan wrote, “And that’s why women around the world love SRK! King Khan always inspires.”

In addition to his advice, Shah Rukh reflected on his remarkable career and thanked his fans for their unwavering support. “Although I’m turning 60, I feel not a day older than 30, thanks to all the love and energy you all bring into my life,” he said, leaving the audience inspired.

On the professional front, King is generating significant buzz, with reports suggesting that Shah Rukh’s daughter, Suhana Khan, will also play a pivotal role in the film. While Shah Rukh refrained from revealing more, the anticipation surrounding the project continues to grow.

As Shah Rukh danced, laughed, and spoke to his fans, he once again proved why he remains Bollywood’s beloved King Khan, making age look irrelevant and charm timeless.