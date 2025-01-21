Shah Rukh Khan thanks ‘brother’ Chris Martin for heartwarming shoutout at Coldplay’s Mumbai concert

Coldplay’s India tour has become the talk of the town, with the band captivating audiences across the country. The second day of their concert in Mumbai turned even more special for fans when lead singer Chris Martin gave a heartfelt shoutout to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The moment quickly went viral as Chris Martin exclaimed, “Shah Rukh Khan forever,” before launching into a song.

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his gracious and affectionate demeanor, didn’t let the gesture go unnoticed. On Monday afternoon, he took to social media to acknowledge Chris Martin’s tribute. Sharing a video of Coldplay’s performance, SRK wrote a touching message for the band and its frontman, calling Chris Martin “my brother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

In the accompanying video, Shah Rukh added the text “Chris Martin forever and ever,” reflecting his admiration and gratitude for the British musician.

Fans who attended the concert were equally ecstatic about the interaction. Videos of Chris Martin’s tribute to SRK began circulating widely across social media platforms. The moment not only highlighted the growing bond between global icons but also showcased Coldplay’s admiration for Indian culture and Bollywood.

- Advertisement -

One of the clips, shared on Twitter, features Chris Martin’s shoutout to SRK under the caption:

“Exclusive: Coldplay in Mumbai Concert ‘Day 2’ – ‘Shah Rukh Khan Forever.’”

Chris Martin’s love for India was further evident as he greeted the audience in Hindi during the concert. “Good evening everybody. Aap sabka bohot swagat hai. Mumbai mein aakar humein bohot khushi ho rahi hai (Welcome everyone. We are very happy to be in Mumbai),” the singer said, earning thunderous applause from the crowd.

Coldplay is currently on a multi-city tour in India. After enthralling fans in Mumbai, the band is gearing up for their next performance at the DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 21. Following this, they will take the stage at Ahmedabad’s iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

The mutual respect between Shah Rukh Khan and Chris Martin adds a personal touch to Coldplay’s India tour, creating a memorable experience for fans. SRK’s heartfelt response has only amplified the excitement surrounding the band’s performances, making this tour a cultural moment to remember.