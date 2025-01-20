Ranveer Singh’s viral dance video from cousin’s wedding sparks comparisons to Deepika Padukone

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has always been known for his high-energy personality and unmatched charisma. Over the weekend, the actor was spotted attending his cousin’s wedding festivities in Mumbai alongside his wife, actress Deepika Padukone.

The couple turned heads with their stunning traditional attire, looking like they had stepped straight out of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. While Ranveer donned an ivory sherwani, Deepika stunned in a pink lehenga, exuding royalty.

Amid the wedding celebrations, an unseen video of Ranveer grooving at another pre-wedding function has now surfaced online, and it has sparked a conversation among netizens. Many have hilariously noted a resemblance between Ranveer and Deepika, with some even claiming the two look strikingly similar.

The viral clip captures Ranveer Singh dancing with his cousin, bride-to-be Saumya Hingorani, on Salman Khan’s iconic track O Oh Jaane Jaana at her pre-wedding bash. Saumya looks radiant in her pastel lehenga, but it’s Ranveer’s distinctive long hairdo that has become the focal point of the video. Sporting poker-straight hair and a scruffy beard, which is speculated to be his look for his upcoming film Dhurandhar, Ranveer’s energetic moves and head-banging performance stole the show.

While fans are accustomed to Ranveer’s boundless energy, what caught everyone’s attention was the resemblance some saw between the actor and Deepika.

One Reddit user commented under the viral video thread, “You know people say after some time couples start looking like each other. His hair makes him look like Deepika.” Another remarked, “Dude looks like Deepika with a beard idk why I can’t unsee 😵‍💫.” Another fan humorously noted, “Dp and RS have reached that stage of relationship now! They look similar!!”

Not all comments were flattering, though. A snarky remark read, “So is this Ranveer or Deepika, can’t figure it out from the video.”

Ranveer Singh’s electrifying personality and knack for making any occasion memorable are evident in this clip. Known as the life of every party, the actor didn’t shy away from letting his hair down—quite literally. Fans are also curious about his rugged look in the video, as many speculate it is tied to his next cinematic venture.

The wedding celebrations were not only a treat for the attendees but also provided a glimpse of Bollywood glamour for fans through social media. Deepika and Ranveer’s chemistry continues to shine, whether on-screen or off, and their appearances at such events often leave admirers in awe.

The video has only added to Ranveer’s reputation as one of Bollywood’s most entertaining stars while fueling a playful debate among fans about his uncanny resemblance to his wife.