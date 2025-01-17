Abhishek Bachchan reflects on comparisons with Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai: “My family is my family”

Abhishek Bachchan has been a prominent figure in Bollywood for 25 years, carving his own niche despite constant comparisons with his legendary father, Amitabh Bachchan, and his wife, global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In a candid interview with CNBC-TV18, the actor shared his thoughts on being measured against his family’s towering achievements and expressed admiration for their enduring legacies.

When asked about the impact of these comparisons, Abhishek acknowledged the inevitability of such scrutiny but maintained a positive outlook.

He said, “It’s never going to get easy. But after 25 years of being asked the same question, I have become immune to it. If you are comparing me to my father, you are comparing me to the best. If you are comparing me to the best, somewhere I believe that maybe I am worthy of being considered among these great names. I look at it like that. My parents are my parents, my family is my family, my wife is my wife, and I am immensely proud of them and their achievements and what they continue to do.”

Abhishek also lauded Amitabh Bachchan’s unwavering dedication to his craft, highlighting the legendary actor’s work ethic even at the age of 82.

“I mean, we are sitting here in a wonderful AC room in Mumbai, doing this interview, having a nice cup of coffee, and that 82-year-old is shooting for KBC from 7 in the morning. He’s leading by example. I want to be like that. When I go to bed at night, all I think is that when I am 82, I want my daughter to be able to say that about me, that, ‘Hey, my dad’s 82 and he’s still at it.’”

Abhishek’s measured response reflects his self-assurance and his ability to embrace his individuality while celebrating his family’s accomplishments.

The actor is gearing up for two exciting films. He will star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s highly anticipated King. The movie also features Suhana Khan and Abhishek Verma in key roles.

Additionally, Abhishek will be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Be Happy, where he plays Shiv Rastogi, a devoted father supporting his daughter’s dream of performing on a major dance reality show. The film is slated for release later this year.