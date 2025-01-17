Kangana Ranaut shares her experience of being an actor-turned-politician: ‘You have to forget the star status’

Kangana Ranaut, known as the ‘Queen’ of Bollywood, has consistently set benchmarks in the industry with her fearless portrayals and bold choices.

From playing historical figures to modern women of substance, Ranaut has faced countless challenges in both her personal and professional life. Her latest project, Emergency, exemplifies her resilience and commitment to storytelling.

In a candid conversation with ETimes, Ranaut delved into the journey of creating Emergency, a film inspired by India’s Emergency era, portraying the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The film, scheduled for release on September 6, 2025, faced a significant setback when it was banned due to sensitive political content. This decision left the production in despair, but it also highlighted the dedication of Ranaut and the team behind the project.

Reflecting on her experience, Ranaut said, “If at some point you feel that you have expertise in the field, I can direct or act even though I had a few complications while directing Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, you are more equipped or mature.”

She added, “Now the way I directed Emergency, not a single overshoot, not a single day of patchwork, not a single day we have wasted. Such things come with experience. But at that moment, the almighty gives you challenges you can’t confront at all, and then you think that there’s so much to learn.”

Balancing her roles as an actor, director, and Member of Parliament from Mandi has not been easy.

She acknowledged the stark difference between her stardom and political life, stating, “For the audience, you are just a star far from them. However, in politics, you have to work on grassroots levels and connect with everybody. You get confused about how to engage with them and have a conversation. Now, wearing shades is seen as arrogance. You have to identify and forget the star status.”

The idea for Emergency originated from Ranaut’s interest in history, particularly the Emergency period. Her fascination was fueled by reading Pupul Jayakar’s Indira Gandhi: A Biography, especially the anecdote where Jiddu Krishnamurthy advised Gandhi to end the Emergency, and she replied, “Jiddu, I’m riding a ferocious beast. If I get down now, it’ll eat me up.”

Describing her connection to the character, Ranaut revealed, “It was easy to get into the character; it was difficult to get out of it.” Her dedication extended beyond acting to research, directing, and editing, ensuring the film captured the essence of the era.

Despite the challenges, Ranaut remains unwavering in her determination. Whether portraying a fierce historical figure or engaging in grassroots politics, she continues to adapt, evolve, and inspire.