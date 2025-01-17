Exploring David Lynch’s underrated musical legacy: 10 tracks that defined his artistry

David Lynch’s passing leaves a profound void not just in cinema but also in music, where his creative vision inspired generations. From composing eerie soundtracks to directing iconic music videos, Lynch’s contributions to music are as surreal and influential as his films.

“In Heaven” – Eraserhead

Lynch composed this haunting track for his 1978 debut. “In Heaven” became a cult favorite, later covered by The Pixies and sampled by Modest Mouse.

Chris Isaak – “Wicked Game”

Isaak’s ballad became a hit after its inclusion in Lynch’s Wild at Heart (1990), showcasing his knack for elevating music through cinema.

Angelo Badalamenti – Twin Peaks Theme

Lynch’s collaboration with Badalamenti birthed the unforgettable Twin Peaks theme, cementing their legacy as one of film’s most iconic musical duos.

Moby – “Go”

Sampling the Twin Peaks theme, Moby’s rave hit gained Lynch’s seal of approval. Lynch later directed Moby’s 2009 music video, “Shot in the Back of the Head.”

David Lynch – “Thank You Judge”

From his debut album BlueBOB (2001), this track exemplifies Lynch’s avant-garde blues-rock sound, marked by heavy distortion and reverb.

David Lynch and Karen O – “Pinky’s Dream”

This electro-pop gem from Crazy Clown Time (2011) showcases Karen O’s ethereal vocals paired with Lynch’s experimental sound.

David Lynch and Lykke Li – “I’m Waiting Here”

A melancholic duet from The Big Dream (2013), this track epitomizes Lynch’s cinematic musical style.

Chromatics – “Shadow”

Their Twin Peaks: The Return performance is a standout, perfectly aligning with Lynch’s atmospheric storytelling.

Flying Lotus – “Fire Is Coming”

Lynch’s narration on this track underscores his ability to transform music into a surreal experience.

Chrystabell & David Lynch – “Sublime Eternal Love”

This haunting final track from Cellophane Memories (2023) stands as a poetic farewell to Lynch’s musical legacy.