Chris Martin arrives in India with girlfriend Dakota Johnson for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour, greets fans with ‘Namaste’

The iconic British rock band Coldplay has landed in India for their highly anticipated Music of the Spheres World Tour. Lead singer Chris Martin and his partner, Dakota Johnson, were spotted late Thursday night at Mumbai’s Kalina airport.

Expressing their excitement, the band shared a photo of Martin at Mumbai’s famous Marine Drive. Captioned, “We are so happy and grateful to be here in India,” the picture shows the singer smiling in a casual grey T-shirt and black trousers against the city’s iconic skyline.

On arrival, Chris Martin greeted the paparazzi with a cheerful ‘namaste,’ waving to fans before leaving the airport with Dakota Johnson.

The band is set to perform at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. Over 70,000 fans are expected to attend the three-day extravaganza.

To streamline logistics, BookMyShow Live has partnered with Indian Railways to organize special local train services, while Navi Mumbai traffic authorities have restricted the movement of heavy vehicles within Mumbai during concert hours. Essential goods carriers and emergency vehicles will be exempt.

Following the Mumbai concerts, Coldplay will head to Ahmedabad for two performances at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, wrapping up their India tour.

This marks Coldplay’s return to India since their unforgettable 2016 Global Citizen Festival performance, making these shows among the most awaited events of the year.