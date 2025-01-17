Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Suspect detained for questioning

Mumbai Police detained a suspect on Friday (17) in connection with the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence in the early hours of Thursday (16).

While no arrests have been made, visuals show a man being escorted to the Bandra Police Station for questioning. The suspect’s identity and connection to CCTV footage of the intruder are yet to be confirmed.

The incident occurred around 2 am at the 12th-floor apartment of the ‘Satguru Sharan’ building, where Saif lives with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, their two sons, and house staff.

The intruder, reportedly armed with a wooden stick and a Hexa blade, attacked Saif, stabbing him six times before fleeing. The attack left the actor with a severe spinal cord injury.

Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by his son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who used an autorickshaw to transport the injured actor. Surgeons performed emergency surgery to remove a 2.5-inch knife lodged in Saif’s spine and repair spinal fluid leakage. Doctors have declared him out of danger, and he remains in the ICU recovering.

CCTV footage from 2:33 am shows a man in a brown T-shirt and red scarf fleeing the building. Jeh’s nanny, Philip, told police the intruder demanded $120,000 during the encounter.

Authorities believe the attacker might have been let inside the flat by someone familiar with the household, as no signs of forced entry were found.

Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed gratitude for Saif’s recovery, stating, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family.” Neighbors, including actress Karishma Tanna, called for improved security measures in the building.

Mumbai Police continue to investigate the case and assess whether the intruder had prior knowledge of the family’s routine or security vulnerabilities.