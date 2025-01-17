RedNote tops US app store charts as TikTok ban looms

With the threat of a TikTok ban in the United States growing, Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu, known as RedNote, has surged in popularity. As of this Monday (13), RedNote became the most downloaded free app on the US Apple App Store, maintaining its position into Tuesday (14), according to NBC News. It was closely followed by TikTok’s sister app, Lemon8.

The potential TikTok ban, slated for January 19 under a law mandating the platform sever ties with its Chinese parent company ByteDance or cease US operations, has sparked an exodus of users.

Many are flocking to RedNote as a precaution, dubbing themselves “TikTok refugees.” Meanwhile, the Supreme Court may still grant TikTok a last-minute reprieve.

Founded in China in 2013, RedNote combines short-form videos with e-commerce, mirroring TikTok’s model.

It has garnered over 300 million monthly active users, primarily young women who rely on the platform for product recommendations, travel tips, and tutorials. The app is particularly popular in regions with a Chinese diaspora, such as Malaysia and Taiwan.

In addition to seeking alternatives to TikTok, some users have voiced intentions to boycott Meta-owned apps like Instagram and Facebook.

This comes amid reports that Meta previously hired a Republican lobbying firm to discredit TikTok, potentially positioning itself to benefit from the platform’s downfall.

As American users flood RedNote, they are navigating the app’s unfamiliar features, often relying on community support. For now, RedNote has emerged as a leading contender to fill the void left by TikTok if the ban proceeds.