RedNote tops US app store charts as TikTok ban looms

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 16: Tiffany Cianci, the host of "TikTok Townhall" livestreams outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Court House as the U.S. Court of Appeals hears oral arguments in the case TikTok Inc. v. Merrick Garland on September 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. TikTok and a group of its creators have filed an appeal of a law signed by U.S. President Joe Biden which forces ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to divest control of TikTok, after the FBI designated the hugely popular Chinese app as a national security risk, by January 19th to avoid a nationwide ban. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

With the threat of a TikTok ban in the United States growing, Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu, known as RedNote, has surged in popularity. As of this Monday (13), RedNote became the most downloaded free app on the US Apple App Store, maintaining its position into Tuesday (14), according to NBC News. It was closely followed by TikTok’s sister app, Lemon8.

The potential TikTok ban, slated for January 19 under a law mandating the platform sever ties with its Chinese parent company ByteDance or cease US operations, has sparked an exodus of users.

Many are flocking to RedNote as a precaution, dubbing themselves “TikTok refugees.” Meanwhile, the Supreme Court may still grant TikTok a last-minute reprieve.

Founded in China in 2013, RedNote combines short-form videos with e-commerce, mirroring TikTok’s model.

It has garnered over 300 million monthly active users, primarily young women who rely on the platform for product recommendations, travel tips, and tutorials. The app is particularly popular in regions with a Chinese diaspora, such as Malaysia and Taiwan.

In addition to seeking alternatives to TikTok, some users have voiced intentions to boycott Meta-owned apps like Instagram and Facebook.

This comes amid reports that Meta previously hired a Republican lobbying firm to discredit TikTok, potentially positioning itself to benefit from the platform’s downfall.

As American users flood RedNote, they are navigating the app’s unfamiliar features, often relying on community support. For now, RedNote has emerged as a leading contender to fill the void left by TikTok if the ban proceeds.

