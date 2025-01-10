Supreme court prepares to rule on TikTok ban, pitting national security against free speech

The Supreme Court is poised to make a landmark decision about TikTok, the wildly popular video-sharing app with over 170 million U.S. users, and its potential ban over national security concerns.

This historic case directly conflicts First Amendment rights with bipartisan concerns about data privacy and foreign influence, particularly TikTok’s ties to its Chinese-based parent company, ByteDance.

On Friday, the justices, known for their cautious approach to technology, will hear arguments about whether TikTok can continue operating in the U.S. under its current ownership. If the court upholds the ban, TikTok would face a choice: sell to a U.S. entity or cease operations by January 19. The stakes are high, as this decision could set a precedent for addressing the balance between free speech and national security in the digital age.

The Biden administration argues that TikTok poses a “grave” threat to national security due to its ability to collect vast amounts of data from millions of Americans and the potential for Chinese government influence over the platform’s content. Jamil Jaffer, a national security expert, highlighted the dangers of such influence, stating, “The ability to shape what 175 million Americans see on TikTok means that for the vast majority of Americans under the age of 30 who use TikTok as their primary news source, the Chinese government is controlling and shaping that news feed.”

Despite these claims, TikTok’s defenders, including civil liberties groups, counter that there is no concrete evidence proving such abuse. David Greene from the Electronic Frontier Foundation called the administration’s concerns “speculative,” adding, “The threat here is really nebulous.”

The government’s case leans on historical deference the Supreme Court often gives to Congress and the executive branch in matters of national security. However, TikTok’s advocates argue that speculative fears about data misuse should not outweigh constitutional free speech protections.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a pivotal figure in the court’s conservative wing, may play a decisive role in this case. Barrett has previously addressed issues related to foreign-owned social media platforms, signaling her openness to limiting their First Amendment protections.

In a 2023 concurrence, Barrett clarified that the First Amendment might not extend to foreign entities like TikTok. She wrote, “A social-media platform’s foreign ownership and control over its content-moderation decisions might affect whether laws overriding those decisions trigger First Amendment scrutiny.”

While Barrett’s comments suggest a willingness to support the ban, some experts believe she has not fully committed to a position, leaving her perspective open to interpretation.

The timing of the case coincides with the transition of power to President-elect Donald Trump, who has a history of targeting TikTok. In December, Trump’s legal team urged the court to delay enforcement of the ban to allow his administration to seek a negotiated resolution.

“President Trump alone possesses the consummate dealmaking expertise, the electoral mandate, and the political will to negotiate a resolution to save the platform while addressing the national security concerns expressed by the Government,” the brief stated.

Although Trump is not a direct party in the case, his suggestion could influence the justices’ decision. The court could issue a temporary block on the ban, effectively shifting the responsibility to the incoming administration.

The Supreme Court’s cautious relationship with technology adds an interesting dimension to the case. While the court has ruled on several social media issues, its own operations remain rooted in tradition, with limited digital engagement.

Justice Elena Kagan humorously acknowledged the court’s tech-averse nature during a previous case, stating, “We really don’t know about these things… You know, these are not like the nine greatest experts on the internet.”

The case highlights the generational and cultural gap between the court and TikTok’s user base, primarily young Americans. One survey found that 17% of teenagers use TikTok “almost constantly.” For these users, the platform is not just a source of entertainment but also a vital means of communication and community.

The outcome of this case could have far-reaching consequences, not just for TikTok but for the broader debate over foreign-owned technology and its impact on national security and free speech. It may also shape the legal framework for regulating social media platforms in an increasingly interconnected world.

As the justices deliberate, they will weigh arguments that could redefine the boundaries of free speech in the digital age while addressing the pressing concerns of cybersecurity and foreign influence.