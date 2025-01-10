Canada court orders mandatory detention for four Indians accused in Nijjar murder case

A British Columbia court has issued mandatory detention orders for four Indian nationals accused in the 2023 killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The individuals—Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh, and Amandeep Singh—remain in custody, contrary to online reports claiming their release.

Ann Seymour, Acting Communications Counsel for the BC Prosecution Service under the Ministry of Attorney General, confirmed the development, stating, “The court imposed mandatory detention orders on all four accused. All four accused continue to remain in custody, and there are no bail hearings scheduled.”

The accused are being held in designated facilities, and the detention orders ensure they remain in custody until their trial begins. While a judge may later review a bail application, the charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder significantly reduce the likelihood of bail being granted.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was assassinated on June 18, 2023, in Surrey, British Columbia. In September of that year, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau alleged potential involvement of Indian agents in the murder, referring to “credible allegations” in the House of Commons. India dismissed these accusations as “absurd” and “motivated.”

Brar, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karanpreet Singh were apprehended near Edmonton in May 2024, while Amandeep Singh was charged later that year. Amandeep was initially arrested in November 2023 by the Peel Regional Police for multiple offenses, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and a controlled substance.

- Advertisement -

In November 2024, the Crown (prosecution) transitioned the case from a provincial court to the Supreme Court of British Columbia by opting for a direct indictment. This procedural move bypasses a preliminary inquiry and advances the case directly to trial.

A spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service stated that this approach is expected to involve an extended period of pretrial applications due to the case’s complexity.

The four accused made their initial court appearances in May 2024. Amandeep Singh first appeared on May 15, while the other three appeared on May 7. Their first joint appearance occurred on May 21.

Proceedings in the provincial court were adjourned five times by October 2, as the prosecution required additional time to disclose case materials to defense attorneys.

On November 18, 2024, the accused made their first appearance before the Supreme Court of British Columbia. Their next scheduled court date is February 11, 2025, for a case management conference. During this hearing, pretrial applications will be addressed, and trial dates will be set for later in the year.

The case has garnered significant attention, with political implications extending beyond the courtroom. The accusations against Indian agents, as alleged by Prime Minister Trudeau, have fueled tensions between Canada and India.

Nijjar’s assassination has further spotlighted issues related to Khalistani activism and its implications in India-Canada relations.

Despite social media narratives speculating on the release of the accused, authorities have categorically denied such claims, emphasizing the seriousness of the charges. The detention orders reflect the gravity of the allegations and the intricate legal processes surrounding the case.

Amandeep Singh, alongside the other accused, continues to face rigorous legal scrutiny as the Crown seeks to establish its case in what is expected to be a prolonged trial process.