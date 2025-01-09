Jimmy Carter’s state funeral: A tribute to character, legacy, and friendship

The late President Jimmy Carter, who passed away last month at the age of 100, was honored in a state funeral at the National Cathedral on Thursday (9). Marked by a national day of mourning, the ceremony brought together all living US presidents, dignitaries, and members of the Carter family to pay tribute to his life, legacy, and unwavering dedication to justice and humanity.

The service began at 10:14 a.m. with military officers carrying Carter’s casket into the cathedral, followed by his family. The ceremony featured poignant eulogies, heartfelt musical performances, and reflections on Carter’s impact as a statesman and humanitarian.

Carter’s grandson, Jason Carter, delivered a moving remembrance, reflecting on his grandparents’ small-town values and global impact. “They never forgot who they were and where they were from, no matter what happened in their lives,” he shared.

Jason’s brother, Joshua Carter, spoke about their grandfather’s dedication to service: “My grandfather spent the entire time I’ve known him helping those in need. He built houses, eliminated diseases, and waged peace anywhere he saw a chance.”

President Joe Biden, who has often credited Carter as an inspiration, praised the late president for his character. “We have an obligation to give hate no safe harbor and to stand up to what my dad would say is the greatest sin of all: the abuse of power,” Biden said, emphasizing Carter’s enduring commitment to integrity and humanity.

Carter’s former adviser, Stuart Eizenstat, challenged the perception of Carter’s presidency as inconsequential. “He was among the most consequential one-term presidents,” Eizenstat declared, highlighting Carter’s groundbreaking achievements in energy policy, human rights, and Middle East peace.

The funeral also served as a platform for unity, as political adversaries shared moments of camaraderie. Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump were seen engaging in a lively conversation, with Obama laughing several times. It was the first public reunion in years for Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, who shook hands during the ceremony.

Musical tributes added a heartfelt touch, with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performing John Lennon’s “Imagine.” Carter’s grandson James Carter IV read from the Gospel of Matthew, while civil rights leader Rev. Andrew Young spoke of Carter’s commitment to embracing diversity and resolving conflict.

Steven Ford, son of the late President Gerald Ford, read a eulogy penned by his father recounting their friendship. “It was somewhere over the Atlantic that Jimmy and I forged a friendship that transcends politics,” Ford’s words read. He emphasized Carter’s honesty and truthfulness, qualities synonymous with his name.

Ted Mondale, son of Carter’s Vice President Walter Mondale, delivered a eulogy that highlighted Carter’s empathy for immigrants, though he omitted a section contrasting past and current immigration policies.

The ceremony concluded with Carter’s personal pastor, Rev. Tony Lowden, and Episcopal Bishop of Washington, Rev. Mariann Budde, leading prayers. Following the service, Carter’s casket was transported to his hometown of Plains, Georgia, for a private burial service.

In its announcement, the National Cathedral described the service as a celebration of Carter’s life and values, recognizing his profound impact on countless lives. “Honesty, humility, and humanity defined him, and his legacy will endure through the generations,” the statement read.