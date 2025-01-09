-3.6 C
Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh calls Trump 'a troll' after 51st state remark
Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh calls Trump ‘a troll’ after 51st state remark

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks at Raymond Prefontaine Park in Montreal, Quebec, on September 2, 2021. - The NDP leader held a press conference and served his own twist on a poutine (Quebec's signature delicacy) before the first leaders' debate held in French at TVA. (Photo by Andrej Ivanov / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

In a heated political exchange, Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s National Democratic Party (NDP), responded sharply to US President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial statement about merging Canada with the United States. Trump’s remarks, which suggested using “economic force” to turn Canada into the 51st state, have drawn widespread criticism across Canada, including from Singh and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Singh did not hold back in his critique, accusing Trump of acting “more like an internet troll than a US president.” Sharing his stance on social media and during a televised interview, Singh stated, “I’ve committed that Canada would respond to Trump’s threats with retaliatory tariffs. That’s how you respond to a bully—with strength. You fight fire with fire to protect Canadian workers and their jobs.”

On Tuesday (7), Trump made waves by stating that he would use economic strategies to integrate Canada into the United States. He clarified that his approach would not involve military intervention but rather economic measures such as tariffs to pressure Canada into compliance. “Canada and the United States, that would really be something. You get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like. And it would also be much better for national security,” Trump declared.

The President-elect also hinted at imposing a 25% tariff on Canadian imports, a move that could severely impact Canada, which relies on the US for 75% of its exports. These comments have sparked fears of economic strain and a potential diplomatic crisis.

Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed Trump’s idea as unrealistic, saying, “There is not a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada will merge with the United States.” His foreign minister echoed this sentiment, vowing that Canada would “never back down” from such threats.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford joined the chorus of disapproval, mockingly offering to purchase two US states in response to Trump’s comments. Ford also criticized Trump’s broader imperialistic ambitions, which include threats of military action to secure Greenland and the Panama Canal.

Jagmeet Singh emphasized the importance of standing firm against Trump’s tactics. He reiterated that Canada must be prepared to implement retaliatory tariffs to safeguard its economy and workers. Singh’s fiery rhetoric—calling Trump an “internet troll”—underscores his belief that Canada needs to respond assertively to preserve its sovereignty.

As Trump’s inauguration approaches, his provocative statements have already strained US-Canada relations. Canadian leaders, including Jagmeet Singh, remain committed to defending their nation’s independence and economic interests, promising a tough stance against any attempts to undermine their sovereignty.

