Indian-born chef Pratik Bhakta’s scary videos of LA wildfire go viral

The devastating wildfires in Los Angeles have engulfed neighborhoods in smoke, causing deaths, evacuations, and power outages. Indian-origin chef and influencer Pratik Bhakta has captured and shared alarming visuals of the catastrophe on his Instagram.

Pratik described the chaos, saying, “We’re in the midst of a 3-day windstorm, which is making the entire thing worse and providing so much fuel for the multiple fires.” He has evacuated his home but assured his followers, “I’ve evacuated and I am safe for now.”

One of the photos shared by Pratik shows a smoke-filled neighborhood, with a warning text that reads, “Such a scary sight in LA today with the fires, winds, and constant sirens. Hoping for everyone’s safety. If you’re in the direct path, please have an emergency kit packed with your important documents and essentials.”

In another post, he shared a map highlighting the affected regions, describing the situation as “apocalyptic.”

The wildfires have destroyed homes and businesses, claiming the lives of at least five people. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency, deploying over 1,400 firefighters to combat the rapidly spreading fires. Off-duty personnel have also been called in to aid the effort.

- Advertisement -

The fires include the Palisades Fire, which began around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday (7), followed by the Eaton Fire at 6:30 p.m. the same day. The Hurst Fire started later that evening, around 10:30 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Bhakta | HungryEmpire (@hungryempire)

Pratik Bhakta is a renowned chef and founder of the brand Hungry Empire. Known for his culinary skills, he once showcased Isha Ambani’s lavish Los Angeles kitchen in a video while preparing a meal. His Instagram features an array of international dishes he has crafted, reflecting his passion for cooking.

The chef’s posts about the wildfires highlight not only the physical devastation but also the emotional toll on the affected communities.