-3.6 C
New York
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Subscribe
HomeNewsTwo Indian American democrats, Kannan Srinivasan and JJ Singh, win Virginia Legislature...
News

Two Indian American democrats, Kannan Srinivasan and JJ Singh, win Virginia Legislature special polls

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

A Brambleton resident, JJ Singh currently serves on the Loudoun County Economic Development Advisory Commission. (Photo credit: https://www.jjsingh.com/)

Related stories

News

Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh calls Trump ‘a troll’ after 51st state remark

In a heated political exchange, Jagmeet Singh, leader of...
News

Indian-born chef Pratik Bhakta’s scary videos of LA wildfire go viral

The devastating wildfires in Los Angeles have engulfed neighborhoods...
News

Indian-American organization Indian American Impact Fund to combat online hate amid rising xenophobia

Indian-American organizations are coming together to address a worrying...
News

Decorated soldier used ChatGPT to plan explosion of Tesla cybertruck in Las Vegas

In a startling revelation, Las Vegas police disclosed that...
News

Open AI CEO Sam Altman denies sister Annie’s allegations of childhood abuse; family expresses concern

Open AI CEO Sam Altman denied on Tuesday (7)...

Two Indian American Democrats, JJ Singh and Kannan Srinivasan, have been elected to Virginia’s General Assembly following special elections, marking a significant milestone in the representation of the Indian American community in US politics.

JJ Singh, 44, secured victory in the 26th House District, while Kannan Srinivasan, 58, won the 32nd Senate District, both in Loudoun County. The Loudoun Times-Mirror reported their victories, emphasizing their substantial leads. Singh garnered 6,112 votes, which accounted for 61 per cent of the total, and Srinivasan achieved a similar percentage, receiving 18,144 votes with 55 out of 57 precincts reporting in the Senate race.

Srinivasan, a certified public accountant from Brambleton, took office in January 2024 as a member of the House of Delegates. During his tenure, he served on the Privileges and Elections and Health and Human Services committees. His leadership and professional expertise resonated with voters, securing his place in the State Senate.

For Singh, this marks his first foray into elected office. A Brambleton resident, Singh currently serves on the Loudoun County Economic Development Advisory Commission. He previously held a position in the Office of Budget and Management during former President Barack Obama’s administration. Singh’s campaign focused on economic growth and community development, earning him a decisive victory in the 26th House District.

The special elections were held to fill vacant seats in the Virginia General Assembly’s 32nd State Senate District and 26th House of Delegates District. These elections were necessitated by the departure of previous incumbents and were overseen by the Loudoun Office of Elections and Voter Registration.

- Advertisement -

The victories of Singh and Srinivasan highlight the growing influence of Indian Americans in US politics and their ability to connect with diverse communities. Their success also reflects a broader trend of increasing representation of minorities in public office.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian-American organization Indian American Impact Fund to combat online hate amid rising xenophobia
Next article
Indian-born chef Pratik Bhakta’s scary videos of LA wildfire go viral

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Priyanka Chopra joins Oscar-shortlisted film ‘Anuja’ as Executive Producer

Entertainment 0
Priyanka Chopra has taken on the role of executive...

Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh calls Trump ‘a troll’ after 51st state remark

News 0
In a heated political exchange, Jagmeet Singh, leader of...

Indian-born chef Pratik Bhakta’s scary videos of LA wildfire go viral

News 0
The devastating wildfires in Los Angeles have engulfed neighborhoods...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc