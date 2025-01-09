Two Indian American democrats, Kannan Srinivasan and JJ Singh, win Virginia Legislature special polls

Two Indian American Democrats, JJ Singh and Kannan Srinivasan, have been elected to Virginia’s General Assembly following special elections, marking a significant milestone in the representation of the Indian American community in US politics.

JJ Singh, 44, secured victory in the 26th House District, while Kannan Srinivasan, 58, won the 32nd Senate District, both in Loudoun County. The Loudoun Times-Mirror reported their victories, emphasizing their substantial leads. Singh garnered 6,112 votes, which accounted for 61 per cent of the total, and Srinivasan achieved a similar percentage, receiving 18,144 votes with 55 out of 57 precincts reporting in the Senate race.

🚨 POLLS ARE OPEN! I cast my vote in today’s special election! ✅ 🗳️ Our Senate Majority is on the line, and with it, critical issues like reproductive rights and common-sense gun reform. There’s no time to waste—go vote at your regular polling location until 7 PM! pic.twitter.com/j1xc4DqLGF — Delegate Kannan Srinivasan (@Kannanforva) January 7, 2025

Srinivasan, a certified public accountant from Brambleton, took office in January 2024 as a member of the House of Delegates. During his tenure, he served on the Privileges and Elections and Health and Human Services committees. His leadership and professional expertise resonated with voters, securing his place in the State Senate.

For Singh, this marks his first foray into elected office. A Brambleton resident, Singh currently serves on the Loudoun County Economic Development Advisory Commission. He previously held a position in the Office of Budget and Management during former President Barack Obama’s administration. Singh’s campaign focused on economic growth and community development, earning him a decisive victory in the 26th House District.

The special elections were held to fill vacant seats in the Virginia General Assembly’s 32nd State Senate District and 26th House of Delegates District. These elections were necessitated by the departure of previous incumbents and were overseen by the Loudoun Office of Elections and Voter Registration.

The victories of Singh and Srinivasan highlight the growing influence of Indian Americans in US politics and their ability to connect with diverse communities. Their success also reflects a broader trend of increasing representation of minorities in public office.