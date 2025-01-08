Indian-American organization Indian American Impact Fund to combat online hate amid rising xenophobia

Indian-American organizations are coming together to address a worrying increase in online attacks targeting Indian immigrants and professionals, particularly those on H-1B work visas.

The year-end holiday season saw a spike in vitriolic rhetoric on social media, believed to stem from a faction of Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters of US president-elect Donald Trump. This has left many Indian Americans questioning their safety and standing within the country.

Chintan Patel, executive director of the Indian American Impact Fund, highlighted the importance of collective action.

A micro thread on my latest. (1/3) “While the American Right’s xenophobia against Indians and Indian-Americans – particularly Hindus – is framed as economic anxiety, the roots of it lie much deeper in White Christian prejudice against Hindu Indians. The hatred has therefore been… — Sreemoy Talukdar (@sreemoytalukdar) January 6, 2025

“We are working closely with Indian American organizations and other immigrant-serving groups to address this alarming trend. Hateful rhetoric and division will inevitably surface again, so we’re coordinating efforts to protect our communities and change the broader narrative around immigrants. Our goal is to move beyond demonization and ensure immigrants are celebrated for their contributions, resilience, and role in shaping America,” he told The Times of India.

Although the attacks are primarily confined to social media, the growing hostility has sparked concerns over the physical safety of Indian and South Asian communities in America.

Many fear that online rhetoric could escalate into real-world consequences. Indian American Impact has committed itself to advancing policy advocacy and reshaping public narratives to counter these sentiments.

Senator Sanders said to see you didn’t condemn the racism and xenophobia directed towards Indian Americans on this issue. It undermines any legitimacy your side has. — American Desi Anonymous (@AmrikanDesiAnon) January 2, 2025

“Indian American Impact is fully committed to protecting our communities and strengthening solidarity with other immigrant groups. Through robust policy advocacy and reshaping public narratives, we aim to celebrate the contributions and resilience of H-1B holders and all immigrants,” said Patel, another representative from the organization.

The silence of many Republican leaders regarding the surge in xenophobic rhetoric has raised eyebrows within the community. Patel criticized this inaction, pointing out the role of MAGA Republicans in propagating anti-immigrant sentiment.

“Unsurprisingly, Republican leaders have remained silent because so many MAGA Republicans rose to power by demonizing immigrants and embracing their supporters’ push for a White ethno-nationalist vision. Meanwhile, Democrats recognize diversity as America’s greatest strength and have passed hate crime legislation at state and federal levels to protect vulnerable communities,” he said.

He added that leaders from all political parties must be urged to reject racism and take concrete steps to protect immigrant communities.

No one is currently throwing the word “xenophobia” like it’s a Pokémon over the American vs Indian discussion. Because xenophobia only exists when South Africa refuses to accept illegal immigrants who drug, kill and rob people. — m e r c e d e s (@Nothando__K) January 1, 2025

Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, has also become a polarizing figure in this debate. Patel criticized Musk for amplifying divisive narratives through his posts.

“Most of his posts have reverted back to demonizing immigrants and blaming them for all of society’s problems. Again, Trump, Musk, and their allies gained power by exploiting racial fears and stoking division,” Patel said.

Patel further warned that if the incoming administration, led by Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, fails to address nativism and xenophobia, they risk alienating the growing Indian-American voter base.

“Unless the administration reverses the nativism and xenophobia emblematic of the MAGA movement, they will struggle to gain lasting and meaningful support from Indian Americans,” he added.