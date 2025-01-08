-3.9 C
Decorated soldier used ChatGPT to plan explosion of Tesla cybertruck in Las Vegas

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

In a startling revelation, Las Vegas police disclosed that Matthew Livelsberger, a highly decorated Army Green Beret, used generative AI, including ChatGPT, to meticulously plan the New Year’s Day explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

The incident, which left seven people with minor injuries but caused minimal damage to the hotel, has ignited discussions about the ethical concerns surrounding AI tools.

Flames engulfed the Cybertruck after the explosion, as seen in social media footage. Police revealed that Livelsberger, 37, had no intent to harm anyone other than himself. A series of writings, journals, and notes found during the investigation shed light on his motivations and state of mind.

Kevin McMahill, sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, described the use of AI in the attack as a “game-changer,” adding, “This is the first incident that I’m aware of on U.S. soil where ChatGPT is utilized to help an individual build a particular device. It’s a concerning moment.”

Investigations into Livelsberger’s use of ChatGPT revealed he searched for information on explosive targets, ammunition speeds, and the legality of fireworks in Arizona.

The AI tool responded with publicly available information and cautioned against harmful or illegal activities. OpenAI, in a statement, emphasized its commitment to responsible use of its tools and noted its cooperation with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation.

“This case highlights the potential misuse of AI technologies. However, our tools are designed to refuse harmful instructions and provide warnings against illegal activities,” the company stated.

Livelsberger drove to Las Vegas, stopping en route to pour racing-grade fuel into the Cybertruck, which was loaded with 60 pounds of pyrotechnic materials and 70 pounds of birdshot.

Police are still uncertain what specifically triggered the explosion but suspect it was the flash from the firearm Livelsberger used to fatally shoot himself.

Once parked outside the Trump International Hotel, surveillance footage captured the moment a flash appeared inside the truck, followed by flames escaping through the vehicle’s seams. The cabin quickly erupted, culminating in a powerful explosion.

Livelsberger, a Colorado Springs resident and Army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan, left behind a journal titled “Surveil Log” and several notes on his cellphone. His writings revealed he believed he was being surveilled by authorities and grappled with political grievances, societal issues, and personal trauma, including the loss of his brothers-in-arms.

In one note, he wrote about his need to “cleanse” his mind of the lives he had taken in combat, adding that the explosion was intended as a “wake-up call” for the nation. Despite his dramatic actions, officials emphasized that Livelsberger was not on any law enforcement radar and had no prior criminal record.

Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren disclosed that Livelsberger initially planned the stunt at the Grand Canyon’s glass skywalk in Arizona but ultimately chose Las Vegas. His writings also reflected his fear of being labeled a terrorist.

Livelsberger expressed support for President-elect Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. “The country needs to rally around Trump and Musk,” he wrote in one of his final notes.

Law enforcement officials are working with the Department of Defense to examine a six-page classified document found in Livelsberger’s possession. They are also reviewing data from his laptop, smartphone, and smartwatch.

The incident has raised concerns about the potential misuse of generative AI technologies like ChatGPT. As authorities investigate the case, the event serves as a grim reminder of the challenges posed by advanced tools in the hands of individuals grappling with mental health crises and societal disillusionment.

