Trump revives proposal to make Canada the 51st US state following Trudeau’s resignation

Hours after Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation, US President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his longstanding proposition of merging Canada into the United States as its 51st state.

Trump’s remarks came shortly after Trudeau, 53, revealed that he would step down as prime minister, following pressure from his ruling Liberal Party amid declining popularity. While general elections in Canada are expected later this year, Trudeau confirmed he would continue serving until the party elects a new leader.

The concept of Canada becoming part of the United States is not a new idea for Donald Trump. The President-elect, now preparing for his second term, has floated this notion repeatedly since his electoral victory on November 5, 2024.

Trump reportedly broached the subject during a meeting with Trudeau at his Mar-a-Lago residence and has since promoted the idea on social media, sparking debates on both sides of the border.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated:

“Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this and resigned.”

- Advertisement -

Trump also framed the merger as a strategic and economic solution:

“If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!”

Trump’s relationship with Trudeau has long been fraught. During Trump’s first term in office (2017-2021), the two leaders clashed over trade policies, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiations, and border security. Trump’s social media posts often mocked Trudeau, once referring to him as the “Governor of the Great State of Canada.”

Trump’s offer to integrate Canada into the United States comes with a warning. He has threatened to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian imports if the country fails to curb the flow of illicit drugs and illegal migrants across its southern border.

Despite Trump’s vocal assertions, there has been little response from the Canadian government. Political analysts suggest that this silence may be strategic, as the idea of merging with the U.S. would likely face widespread opposition in Canada.

Canada has historically prided itself on its distinct political, social, and cultural identity, and any discussion about becoming a U.S. state would likely spark significant controversy.

Trudeau’s resignation marks the end of an era in Canadian politics. After nearly a decade in office, the prime minister faced mounting criticism over his handling of domestic issues, including inflation, housing crises, and environmental policies.

His declining approval ratings and growing discontent within the Liberal Party ultimately led to his departure.

The resignation opens the door for a new leader to guide the Liberals into the general elections. While the party has not yet announced its leadership contenders, Trudeau’s exit signals a pivotal moment in Canadian politics, especially with a vocal U.S. president-elect drawing attention to cross-border dynamics.

While Trump’s proposal to annex Canada may seem far-fetched to many, it underscores his approach to redefining international relationships. His focus on trade deficits and border security has shaped much of his foreign policy narrative.

Whether Canada formally addresses Trump’s comments remains to be seen, but the proposition has undoubtedly added a dramatic twist to the political developments surrounding Trudeau’s resignation.