Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau announces resignation amid political challenges
News

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau announces resignation amid political challenges

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves Parliament Hill after attending a cabinet meeting in Ottawa, Canada on December 20, 2024. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on December 20, 2024 shook up his cabinet, changing one-third of his team as political turmoil threatens his leadership and tensions erupt with incoming US president Donald Trump. The reshuffle came at the end of a chaotic week in Ottawa spurred by the surprise resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who clashed with her boss over Trump's threats to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian imports. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP) (Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation as leader of the ruling Liberal Party after nine years as prime minister and over a decade leading the party. Trudeau will remain in a caretaker role until a new party leader is chosen, with Canada’s parliament suspended until March 24 to facilitate the leadership transition.

Speaking at a press conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Trudeau highlighted his administration’s achievements, including pandemic response, support for Ukraine, and efforts to address climate change. “I have fought for this country, for you,” he stated, reflecting on his tenure. However, he admitted regret over failing to reform Canada’s election process, citing its limitations as a missed opportunity.

Trudeau’s decision comes amid mounting political challenges, including low approval ratings, internal party conflicts, and a rising Conservative opposition led by Pierre Poilievre. Trudeau’s resignation is seen as an effort to allow the Liberal Party to regroup ahead of the next general election, expected later this year. Polls indicate the Conservatives hold a significant lead over the Liberals.

Trudeau, the son of former Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, rose to power in 2015, branding himself as a progressive leader and gaining international recognition. However, his popularity waned following a series of controversies, including his use of blackface in old photographs and backlash over vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement marks a pivotal moment for Canadian politics, as the Liberal Party faces the challenge of selecting a new leader while addressing internal divisions and preparing for a high-stakes election. Trudeau’s departure signals the end of an era defined by his efforts to modernize Canada’s policies and maintain its progressive reputation on the global stage.

Trudeau expressed gratitude to Canadians for their resilience and determination throughout his leadership. “Canada deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that I cannot be the one to carry the Liberal standard forward,” he said, emphasizing his commitment to the country’s best interests.

