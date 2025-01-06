-3.2 C
New York
Monday, January 6, 2025
Fox Sports faces sexual battery lawsuit involving Skip Bayless and others

By: Vibhuti Pathak

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Skip Bayless attends the Paley Prize Gala honoring ESPN's 35th anniversary presented by Roc Nation Sports on May 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media)

A former Fox Sports hairstylist, Noushin Faraji, has filed a lawsuit accusing the network of fostering a toxic workplace environment marked by sexual harassment, racism, and retaliation.

Faraji, who worked at Fox Sports from 2012 to August 2024, alleges misconduct by multiple individuals, including FS1 host Skip Bayless and Fox Sports EVP Charlie Dixon.

The 42-page lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, names Fox, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Dixon, Bayless, and FS1 host Joy Taylor as defendants.

Faraji accuses Dixon of groping her at a party and claims Bayless subjected her to inappropriate advances, including lingering hugs, kisses on the cheek, and pressing his body against hers.

Bayless allegedly escalated his behavior by offering Faraji $1.5 million for sex, making derogatory comments about her religion, and accusing her of relationships with coworkers.

Faraji claims she reported these incidents to Fox’s HR department, but no action was taken. Additionally, she alleges Taylor mocked her Persian heritage and began insulting her personally and professionally after their friendship ended.

The lawsuit seeks class-action status for nonexempt Fox employees in California over the past four years. Faraji also alleges that Fox retaliated against her and promoted those accused of misconduct.

Sports law attorney Daniel Wallach noted Faraji’s references to anonymous witnesses and contemporaneous complaints could strengthen her case. The suit follows major changes at FS1, including Bayless’s departure and the restructuring of its weekday lineup.

Fox Sports issued a statement, saying, “We take these allegations seriously and have no further comment at this time given this pending litigation.”

Faraji’s claims echo similar cases in the sports broadcasting industry, including a 2017 lawsuit against the NFL Network and a 2019 settlement by ESPN with former employees alleging sexual harassment.

Faraji’s suit underscores allegations of entrenched systemic issues within Fox Sports and demands accountability.

Vibhuti Pathak
Yahoo Finance Is A Website That Provides Financial News, Press Release, Market Data, And Tools To Help Users Make Informed Investment Decisions.
