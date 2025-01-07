-2.6 C
Zendaya and Tom Holland reportedly engaged after intimate proposal

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Tom Holland and Zendaya attendsthe Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly engaged, according to sources close to the couple. TMZ revealed that Tom proposed during the holiday season at one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States.

The proposal was described as intimate and romantic, with Tom going down on one knee in a private setting. “Tom didn’t make a huge show of the engagement—it wasn’t a big, over-the-top proposal—instead, it was very romantic and intimate,” the source shared.

Another insider told PEOPLE that the engagement came as no surprise to those close to the couple. “Everyone knew an engagement was imminent, but no one knew exactly when,” the source said. The insider added that Tom had been eager to propose for some time. “He’s always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special,” the source shared, noting that the actor told friends about the engagement around New Year.

As for wedding plans, the couple reportedly intends to take their time. “They will just enjoy things for now and won’t rush a wedding,” the source said. “Tom has always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it’s official—she really is!”

Speculation about their engagement began at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards when Zendaya appeared on the red carpet wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. The actress, nominated for Challengers, stunned in a custom burnt orange satin gown by Louis Vuitton. Styled by her collaborator Law Roach, she paired her look with high-end Bulgari jewelry, including a platinum High Jewelry necklace and over 48 carats of diamonds. However, it was the ring on her left hand that grabbed fans’ attention.

Zendaya and Tom have been romantically linked since 2021 but first worked together in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 and later in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

On the professional front, the duo is set to star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, slated for a 2026 release. The film will also feature Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon.

