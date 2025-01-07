Travel influencer Sharanya Iyer reveals spending $60,241 in a year, sparks online debate

Popular travel content creator Sharanya Iyer, known for her Instagram account “Truly Nomadly,” recently revealed that she spent over $60,241 in 2024. This significant expenditure, which covered international travel, a new car, and medical expenses, has sparked a viral debate online about her source of income and financial habits.

Sharanya, who boasts more than half a million Instagram followers, shared details of her expenditures in a viral video. She explained how 2024 marked a turning point in her financial approach, as she transitioned from an obsessive saver to someone who embraced spending on experiences.

In her Instagram post, Sharanya revealed that she visited more than six countries in 2024, spending a substantial portion of her $60,241 on travel. Flights alone cost $6,024, while accommodation, activities, and other travel-related expenses consumed the majority of her budget.

Her adventures included a $1,205 trip to Laos and Thailand, $1,807 in Madeira, $9,639 for a South Africa trip with her parents, and $3,614 in Greenland. She also traveled to Iceland three times, spending $3,012, partly offset by sponsorships.

Interestingly, she spent the summer in Europe at a modest cost of $723, having won $482 at a casino to reduce her expenses.

Sharanya’s spending wasn’t limited to travel. She purchased a Hyundai car for $26,506 and incurred $6,024 in medical expenses, which were not covered by insurance. Notably, her calculations excluded everyday expenditures such as food, shopping, and miscellaneous costs.

“I’m, of course, not including spends on F&B, daily expenses, [or] material accumulations,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. She also expressed plans to minimize material purchases in 2025 while continuing her passion for travel.

Sharanya’s candid disclosure has garnered over 1.3 million views on Instagram, sparking a flurry of reactions. Many users expressed amazement at her ability to afford such a lifestyle, while others questioned her source of income.

“What is your source of income? Lucky that you can afford this,” commented one user, reflecting the curiosity of many.

Another quipped, “Meanwhile finance influencers are experiencing trauma after this reel.”

Some also questioned the practicality of her approach, with one user stating, “Not saving and spending all income on traveling at a young age is a very crazy idea! I really don’t think it’s advisable.”

Sharanya responded to specific queries, clarifying that her Iceland trips were partially sponsored, and the expenses she mentioned excluded the cost of flights.

Sharanya described 2024 as a transformative year, influenced by advice from her father and friends, which helped her overcome her habit of obsessive saving. She noted that learning to spend on meaningful experiences brought her joy and a sense of safety.

“Not everyone needs to agree, but this has been my significant move last year, and it brought me so much JOY and a sense of safety in an otherwise difficult year,” she wrote.

According to Google Trends, searches for “Sharanya Iyer” have spiked, particularly in regions like Daman and Diu, Tripura, Bihar, and Odisha. This interest highlights the influence of her revelation and its resonance with audiences across India.

As Sharanya plans for the year ahead, she aims to continue her global adventures while being mindful of material consumption. Her viral story underscores the growing trend of influencers sharing their financial journeys and sparking discussions about spending, saving, and lifestyle choices.

While Sharanya’s extravagant spending has drawn both admiration and criticism, it also serves as a reminder of the diverse paths individuals take to find fulfillment and happiness. For Sharanya, 2024 was a year of embracing life’s adventures, with plans for even more in 2025.