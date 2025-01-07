Ananya Panday opens up about school bullying recalls being called ‘flat screen TV’ and a ‘hunchback’

Ananya Panday, one of Bollywood’s rising stars, recently reflected on her struggles with body image and the pressures of adhering to societal beauty standards.

During an interview with Forbes India, the young actor revealed how childhood bullying has shaped her insecurities and her perspective as an actress in an industry that often demands physical perfection.

Ananya, who received critical acclaim in 2024 for her roles in CTRL and Call Me Bae, shared deeply personal anecdotes about the bullying she faced during her school years.

Despite her outward confidence and poise, she admitted that she has grappled with self-doubt stemming from unkind remarks about her appearance.

In the interview, Ananya recalled being called a “flat screen TV” and a “hunchback” by her peers in school.

The hurtful comments didn’t stop there, as she was also teased about her legs and arms. Sharing her experience, she said:

“It may seem like I am very happy with my body and that I fit ideal beauty standards. I’ve heard that so much, but I am also very insecure about my body, and I have been since I was a kid. When I was in school, people would say, ‘Oh, you’re a hunchback, you have toothpick legs, chicken legs, and you’re a flat screen TV.’ I also heard things like, ‘Why are your arms so hairy?’ and all that stuff, like when you’re a kid growing up. People’s words can really affect you. The fact that I still remember exactly what people said and who said it 12 years later just shows how much words can stick.”

Her candid acknowledgment of these memories highlights the lasting impact of words, even after more than a decade.

Ananya’s honesty resonates with many, especially those who have faced similar experiences during their formative years.

Ananya also addressed the immense pressure actors face to maintain a particular appearance, explaining how she copes with these challenges.

“I think as an actor, the best I can do is talk about the fact that I have my off days too. I work at it and go to the gym every day. If I didn’t, I would also look a certain way. I was in Dubai, ate a little too much, and couldn’t fit into my skirt, and that’s okay. I think talking about that will show people that we are not perfect, and it takes a lot of work for us to look like this,” she said.

By sharing her vulnerabilities and struggles, Ananya hopes to inspire others to embrace their imperfections and focus on self-acceptance.

On the professional front, Ananya has an exciting lineup of films. She will next appear in Karan Johar’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshay, directed by Vivek Soni. Scheduled for release in 2025, the film is eagerly awaited by her fans.

Additionally, Ananya is part of a Dharma Productions project about C. Sankaran Nair, an Indian lawyer and statesman. This film features a stellar cast, including Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

Ananya Panday’s willingness to open up about her personal insecurities underscores her commitment to breaking stereotypes and redefining beauty standards in Bollywood. Her journey from a bullied schoolgirl to a confident actor serves as an inspiration for her fans and young women navigating similar struggles.