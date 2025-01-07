Tamil actor Ajith Kumar escapes unharmed after high-speed racing crash in Dubai | Watch video

Actor Ajith Kumar, a celebrated star of Tamil cinema and a passionate motorsport enthusiast, became the center of attention after a video of his high-speed racing accident went viral.

The incident occurred during his practice session for the prestigious Dubai 24H race, where Ajith was driving at a staggering speed of 180 km/h. The footage shows his car colliding with the safety barrier on the track and spinning multiple times before halting.

Despite the alarming crash, Ajith emerged unscathed, leaving his fans relieved.

Suresh Chandra, Ajith’s manager, quickly addressed concerns by providing a health update. “Ajith is unhurt, hale, and healthy. He was driving at a speed of 180 km/h when this happened,” Chandra confirmed. The racing accident, though a common occurrence in motorsport, triggered an outpouring of prayers and wishes for Ajith’s safety across social media platforms.

{ 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 } From The Bottom Of Our Hearts, We, Your Fans, Wish You a Safe Racing journey, Chief. Your Safety and Health Mean More Than Anything to Us. May God be with you always 🙏🏻#AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/vtkR4wCETI — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) January 7, 2025

Ajith Kumar, known for his versatility and dedication, has nurtured a lifelong passion for motor racing. In the early 2000s, he took a hiatus from his flourishing acting career to focus entirely on the sport.

- Advertisement -

Now, with his team, Ajith Kumar Racing, he has returned to competitive racing after more than a decade.

Ajith Kumar Racing comprises notable teammates, including Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod. Duffieux, who became the team manager in December 2024, has been instrumental in steering the team’s progress.

During the crash, Ajith’s car reportedly spun seven times after hitting the barrier. He was promptly rescued and assessed by medical professionals, affirming he was unharmed.

The viral video of the incident showcased Ajith’s resilience and skill, further solidifying his reputation as a committed racer.

While Ajith’s motorsport endeavors have captured headlines, the actor has also been busy with his film projects. Following the success of Thunivu, he completed two back-to-back films: Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, and Good Bad Ugly, helmed by Adhik Ravichandran.

Good Bad Ugly, featuring Ajith alongside Trisha, is expected to hit theaters during the Pongal festival. Director Adhik Ravichandran recently confirmed on his X page that Ajith’s scenes for the film have been completed. Fans were thrilled by a shared video of Ajith interacting with actor Sunil, accompanied by the iconic song Amarkalam.

Meanwhile, Vidaamuyarchi has also generated significant buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting its release date.

With decades of success in Tamil cinema, Ajith Kumar remains a beloved actor and an inspiring figure. His foray into motorsport, coupled with his commitment to his craft, highlights his multifaceted talent and determination. Whether on the racetrack or the silver screen, Ajith continues to captivate his audience worldwide.