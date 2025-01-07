-2.6 C
New York
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentTamil actor Ajith Kumar escapes unharmed after high-speed racing crash in Dubai...
Entertainment

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar escapes unharmed after high-speed racing crash in Dubai | Watch video

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

Ajith's journey in motorsports dates back to 2010 when he competed in the MRF Racing Series. (Photo credit: @ChennaiTimesTOI)

Related stories

Actor Ajith Kumar, a celebrated star of Tamil cinema and a passionate motorsport enthusiast, became the center of attention after a video of his high-speed racing accident went viral.

The incident occurred during his practice session for the prestigious Dubai 24H race, where Ajith was driving at a staggering speed of 180 km/h. The footage shows his car colliding with the safety barrier on the track and spinning multiple times before halting.

Despite the alarming crash, Ajith emerged unscathed, leaving his fans relieved.

Suresh Chandra, Ajith’s manager, quickly addressed concerns by providing a health update. “Ajith is unhurt, hale, and healthy. He was driving at a speed of 180 km/h when this happened,” Chandra confirmed. The racing accident, though a common occurrence in motorsport, triggered an outpouring of prayers and wishes for Ajith’s safety across social media platforms.

Ajith Kumar, known for his versatility and dedication, has nurtured a lifelong passion for motor racing. In the early 2000s, he took a hiatus from his flourishing acting career to focus entirely on the sport.

- Advertisement -

Now, with his team, Ajith Kumar Racing, he has returned to competitive racing after more than a decade.

Ajith Kumar Racing comprises notable teammates, including Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod. Duffieux, who became the team manager in December 2024, has been instrumental in steering the team’s progress.

During the crash, Ajith’s car reportedly spun seven times after hitting the barrier. He was promptly rescued and assessed by medical professionals, affirming he was unharmed.

The viral video of the incident showcased Ajith’s resilience and skill, further solidifying his reputation as a committed racer.

While Ajith’s motorsport endeavors have captured headlines, the actor has also been busy with his film projects. Following the success of Thunivu, he completed two back-to-back films: Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, and Good Bad Ugly, helmed by Adhik Ravichandran.

Good Bad Ugly, featuring Ajith alongside Trisha, is expected to hit theaters during the Pongal festival. Director Adhik Ravichandran recently confirmed on his X page that Ajith’s scenes for the film have been completed. Fans were thrilled by a shared video of Ajith interacting with actor Sunil, accompanied by the iconic song Amarkalam.

Meanwhile, Vidaamuyarchi has also generated significant buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting its release date.

With decades of success in Tamil cinema, Ajith Kumar remains a beloved actor and an inspiring figure. His foray into motorsport, coupled with his commitment to his craft, highlights his multifaceted talent and determination. Whether on the racetrack or the silver screen, Ajith continues to captivate his audience worldwide.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Zendaya and Tom Holland reportedly engaged after intimate proposal
Next article
Ananya Panday opens up about school bullying recalls being called ‘flat screen TV’ and a ‘hunchback’
Yahoo Finance Is A Website That Provides Financial News, Press Release, Market Data, And Tools To Help Users Make Informed Investment Decisions.
Please Contact Us [email protected]

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Ananya Panday opens up about school bullying recalls being called ‘flat screen TV’ and a ‘hunchback’

Entertainment 0
Ananya Panday, one of Bollywood’s rising stars, recently reflected...

Trump revives proposal to make Canada the 51st US state following Trudeau’s resignation

News 0
Hours after Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau announced his...

Severe winter storm blankets central and eastern US, disrupts travel, and causes fatalities

News 0
A major storm system that blanketed a large swathe...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc