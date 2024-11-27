Tamil actor Ajith Kumar gears up for Grand Prix comeback, poses at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, renowned for his versatile acting skills, is also an avid sports car racer. The actor, who last participated in professional motor racing over a decade ago, is now gearing up for a thrilling comeback. Recently, Ajith was spotted at the iconic Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain, reigniting his passion for racing as he prepares for the 24H Series.

A fan club on X (formerly Twitter) shared exclusive pictures of Ajith at the F1 circuit, posing alongside his sleek, personalised racing car. The post read, “Latest Pics Of THALA AJITH From the Barcelona F1 Circuit In Spain. Man On a Mission! #Ajithkumar | #AjithkumarRacing.” The images depict the actor in full racing gear, standing confidently next to his car, which prominently features his name on the front.

Ajith’s journey in motorsports dates back to 2010 when he competed in the MRF Racing Series. Over the years, he has raced on some of the most prestigious circuits in India, including Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi, as well as internationally in Germany and Malaysia. His past achievements also include participation in the Formula 2 Championship, where he shared the grid with Indian racing stars Armaan Ebrahim and Parthiva Sureshwaren.

Now, Ajith is stepping into a dual role as both a team owner and driver. His team is set to compete in the upcoming 24H Dubai 2025 and the European 24H Series Championship. This marks a significant milestone in his racing career, blending his personal passion with professional commitment.

#AjithKumar all set with his team to start the testing day in Barcelona for #AjithKumarRacing pic.twitter.com/Bc3mdZT5zw — Chennai Times (@ChennaiTimesTOI) November 27, 2024

Ajith’s dedication to motorsports is no secret to his fans. He has often taken time off his busy acting schedule to indulge in this exhilarating hobby. Earlier this year, he was seen testing out race cars in Dubai, a moment that also delighted fans online. His return to professional racing after a 15-year hiatus has been met with excitement and admiration from his global fanbase.

As an actor and racer, Ajith has consistently showcased his ability to excel in diverse fields. His racing comeback underscores his relentless pursuit of challenges, proving yet again why he is fondly called “Thala” by his admirers.

The upcoming racing season promises to be a thrilling ride, with Ajith Kumar back on the track and ready to leave his mark. Fans eagerly await his performance, both as a competitor and a leader, as he takes on this high-octane adventure with passion and precision.