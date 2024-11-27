Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth share dreamy wedding pictures, couple calls it a ‘magical year’

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have delighted fans once again by sharing new pictures from their recent wedding festivities. The latest set of photos showcases their intimate wedding ceremony held at the stunning Alila Fort in Bishangarh, Rajasthan. The couple, known for their understated elegance, chose traditional yet striking outfits for the occasion.

Aditi dazzled in a red lehenga by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, accessorizing with intricate jewelry that perfectly complemented her bridal glow. Siddharth looked dashing in a classic Sabyasachi sherwani, completing the aesthetic of their picturesque union. Sharing the album on social media, Aditi wrote, “The best thing to hold on to in life is each other.”

The carousel of images captures heartwarming moments, including the garland exchange ceremony and a candid shot of the couple beaming for the camera. Solo pictures of Aditi further highlight her breathtaking bridal look, which has quickly become a style inspiration for fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Earlier this month, Aditi gave fans a glimpse into another special segment of their wedding. The shared photographs were a blend of vibrant colors and grayscale tones, capturing the presence of legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam and veteran actor Kamal Haasan. The post celebrated the blessings the couple received from their mentors and loved ones.

- Advertisement -

Reflecting on these cherished moments, Aditi wrote, “It’s been a blessed, magical year! In a very special part of our Wedding Ceremonies, we received the blessings and love of our father and mother figures, our Gurus and Mentors. To be in the presence of these special people who have not just seen us grow but have been the reason for that growth was life affirming and beyond.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

She added a heartfelt thank-you note for their mentors: “Thank you To our beloved Mani sir and Hasini Maam, Leela akka, Kamal sir, Ranjini aunty and Manian uncle, Sudha and Jayendra.” Aditi also wished her fans a festive Happy Diwali and signed off as “Mrs and Mr Adu – Siddhu.”

The couple announced their wedding on September 16 with a series of simple and elegant photographs. Aditi embraced traditional South Indian attire for the ceremony, wearing a golden saree styled traditionally and adorned with flowers in her hair. Siddharth matched her grace in a white dhoti-kurta ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

The couple’s journey toward marital bliss began with their engagement announcement in March. Aditi captioned her post with a playful note, “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.” Meanwhile, Siddharth’s post mirrored the excitement, saying simply, “She said yes.”

Fans have since been captivated by their wedding journey, marked by heartfelt simplicity and meaningful celebrations.