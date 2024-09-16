Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tie the knot in intimate ceremony: Bollywood showers love on ‘Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu’

Bollywood stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth officially tied the knot in a private South Indian wedding ceremony, and the couple’s announcement has taken social media by storm. Fans, friends, and fellow celebrities flooded the comment sections of their Instagram posts, congratulating the newlyweds on their union.

The duo, who affectionately referred to themselves as “Pixie Soulmates” in a heartfelt social media post, shared beautiful moments from their wedding ceremony, where they were dressed in traditional South Indian attire.

Aditi dazzled in a golden saree, while Siddharth looked regal in a simple white ensemble. The couple, who got engaged in March 2024, have been in the public eye ever since their romance blossomed during the filming of their 2021 movie Maha Samudram.

Upon sharing the news, the newlyweds were greeted with warm wishes from Bollywood celebrities. Actress Ananya Panday commented, “So beautiful!! Congratulations,” while Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi’s co-star from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, said, “Mashallah.” Manisha Koirala, another co-star from the same series, added her congratulations: “Congratulations darling, tonnes of love to you guys.”

Nimrat Kaur expressed her joy for the couple, commenting, “Gosh this is so precious and beautiful… God bless and masel tov you guys!!! Love love love.” Actress Shweta Tripathi, too, chimed in with excitement: “Bahut, bahuttt saara.”

These heartfelt wishes reflect the strong bond Aditi and Siddharth share with their Bollywood colleagues, all of whom showered love and blessings on the couple as they embarked on this new chapter of their lives.

Aditi and Siddharth made the announcement with a series of dreamy photos from their wedding day. One photo shows Siddharth holding Aditi close as they gaze lovingly into each other’s eyes, while another captures the couple holding hands. In the final photo, Aditi is seen walking down the aisle as Siddharth adores her from a distance.

Captioning the post, Aditi wrote, “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic ❤️ Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu. Big thank you to our dearest humans who were with us with their love and artistry. Grateful and beyond.” This heartfelt message from Aditi encapsulates the deep bond and affection they share, while also expressing gratitude for the close family and friends who attended the wedding.

Aditi and Siddharth had earlier gotten engaged in March 2024 in a low-key ceremony at a 400-year-old temple near Hyderabad, a location with deep significance for Aditi’s family. Flaunting their rings, Aditi captioned the engagement post, “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.” Siddharth also shared the news, writing, “She said yes.”

Their wedding, held at the same temple, was intimate and attended by only their closest family members and friends. The couple wanted a quiet, meaningful ceremony away from the limelight, in a place deeply connected to Aditi’s family heritage.

Aditi revealed in a previous interview with Vogue India how Siddharth had planned a special proposal for her earlier this year. He took her to visit a school in Hyderabad that was started by her late grandmother. After asking Aditi to show him a spot close to her heart, he proposed to her at a meaningful location within the school, a floor above the nursery section. This emotional moment solidified their bond and set the stage for their engagement.

Both Aditi and Siddharth have exciting projects ahead of them. Aditi, who was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, will next be featured in Gandhi Talks and Lioness. Siddharth, meanwhile, will be seen in Miss You, Test, Indian 3, and a yet-to-be-titled project, tentatively known as Siddharth 40.

Their professional lives continue to flourish as they begin their journey as a married couple, and fans can expect more from them on both the personal and professional fronts.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s wedding may have been a private affair, but the outpouring of love from Bollywood has made it a grand celebration for fans and well-wishers alike. As they step into this new chapter, they do so with the blessings of their peers, and the excitement of their devoted followers, all eager to see what lies ahead for the talented couple.