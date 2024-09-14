Trump’s dog and cat-eating remark ignites meme frenzy and viral parody song | Watch video

Social media erupted with memes and hilarious reactions after Donald Trump made a controversial comment about Haitian immigrants during the presidential debate with Kamala Harris. Trump claimed, “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating — they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”

“The streaming revenue from this song will be going to the Clark County SPCA and will help stray animals in Springfield Ohio find a loving home.” Might as well channel all this craziness into a good cause. pic.twitter.com/y88U79rvb4 — i/o (@eyeslasho) September 13, 2024

Trump’s statement, which has been debunked by city officials, led to a fact-check by ABC News’ David Muir. Muir confirmed that Springfield’s city manager had not received any reports of pets being harmed or abused by the immigrant community. Despite the baseless

Trump’s remark went viral, inspiring a wave of memes and digital creativity. Social media users made light of the situation by sharing humorous posts, videos, and trends mocking the former president’s statement. One standout is a viral parody song titled “Eating the Cats,” created by South African band The Kiffness. The song, set to a Reggaeton beat and featuring auto-tuned meows and woofs, has gained widespread popularity, adding to the meme frenzy surrounding the incident.

This latest internet sensation proves that even in the face of controversy, humor and creativity find a way to thrive online.