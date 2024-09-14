22.1 C
New York
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Trump’s dog and cat-eating remark ignites meme frenzy and viral parody song | Watch video

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, debates Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, for the first time during the presidential election campaign at The National Constitution Center on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After earning the Democratic Party nomination following President Joe Biden’s decision to leave the race, Harris faced off with Trump in what may be the only debate of the 2024 race for the White House. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Social media erupted with memes and hilarious reactions after Donald Trump made a controversial comment about Haitian immigrants during the presidential debate with Kamala Harris. Trump claimed, “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating — they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”

Trump’s statement, which has been debunked by city officials, led to a fact-check by ABC News’ David Muir. Muir confirmed that Springfield’s city manager had not received any reports of pets being harmed or abused by the immigrant community. Despite the baseless

Trump’s remark went viral, inspiring a wave of memes and digital creativity. Social media users made light of the situation by sharing humorous posts, videos, and trends mocking the former president’s statement. One standout is a viral parody song titled “Eating the Cats,” created by South African band The Kiffness. The song, set to a Reggaeton beat and featuring auto-tuned meows and woofs, has gained widespread popularity, adding to the meme frenzy surrounding the incident.

This latest internet sensation proves that even in the face of controversy, humor and creativity find a way to thrive online.

