Chinese man dies of heart attack after doing 23 teeth extractions and 12 implants in a day

By: vibhuti

The Chinese man underwent the extensive procedure on August 14, which involved the "immediate restoration" method. (Representative image: iStock)

A man in China tragically died 13 days after undergoing a major dental procedure at Yongkang Deway Dental Hospital, where he had 23 teeth extracted and 12 implants inserted in a single day. The case gained attention after the man’s daughter shared the story online, detailing the painful aftermath her father experienced leading up to his sudden heart attack.

According to the daughter, her father underwent the extensive procedure on August 14, which involved the “immediate restoration” method. This allowed the surgeon to perform the extractions and implant placements in one session. The surgeon, who has five years of experience, specializes in root canal treatments, wisdom tooth extraction, and complete dentures.

After the surgery, the man remained in constant pain for two weeks. He suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on August 28, dying before he could recover. “I never thought my dad would pass so quickly. He did not even get the chance to drive the new car we bought him,” his daughter lamented.

The incident has shocked the country, with the Yongkang Municipal Health Bureau launching an investigation into the cause of death. The clinic has refrained from commenting while legal proceedings are underway. Xiang Guolin, director of the Dental Medicine Centre at the Hospital of Universal Love in Wuhan, stated, “Extracting 23 teeth is quite a lot. It requires a clinic and dentist with sufficient qualifications and experience. It’s also essential to consider the patient’s physical capacity to handle such an extensive procedure.”

Netizens also expressed their disbelief online. One person commented, “Removing 23 teeth in one day? How could they even consider doing that?” Another dentist wrote, “I never extract more than three teeth at one time unless they’re very loose. The doctor must have lost his mind. It sounds more like a human experiment than a dental procedure.” The investigation remains ongoing.

