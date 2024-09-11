Shah Rukh Khan appreciates ‘Stree 2’ actor Abhishek Banerjee in IIFA Awards 2024

The anticipation for IIFA 2024 is heating up as the star-studded event approaches. At a recent press conference in Mumbai, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan entertained the crowd with his signature humor, sharing the stage with Karan Johar, his co-host for the main event.

Abhishek Banerjee, who will be sharing the stage with Siddhant Chaturvedi at IIFA Rocks, couldn’t hide his admiration for Shah Rukh, particularly praising his recent performance in Stree 2. Shah Rukh playfully teased him, saying, “Abhishek, it is so wonderful to see you after seeing your wonderful film (Stree 2). I have been wanting to call you.”

Shah Rukh also joked about his long-awaited return to IIFA after a decade. “They have called me just once before. Now they invited me after a decade. I would have always loved to come, but unfortunately, IIFA was hosted at the times when I was shooting,” he quipped.

Turning to Karan Johar, Shah Rukh teased him for not taking rehearsals seriously. “Please come for the rehearsals, Karan. He has told me he will not rehearse. He wants to do it on Zoom. Make some movies also, brother, how much will you host,” he added.

Alongside Shah Rukh and Karan hosting the main IIFA Awards, IIFA Utsavam, a celebration of South Indian cinema, will be hosted by Rana Daggubati. Rana fondly recalled an industry-wide after-party hosted by Shah Rukh, cementing the event’s status as a major gathering point for the film fraternity.

Adding to the excitement, Rekha will make a special appearance on the IIFA stage, and performances by Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon are set to dazzle the audience. IIFA 2024 will take place in Abu Dhabi from September 27 to 29.