Vishnu Manchu unveils Akshay Kumar’s poster from ‘Kannappa,’ sparks excitement for his role in the fantasy drama

Akshay Kumar has been exploring South cinema lately, having already worked in Kannada and Tamil films. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Actor Vishnu Manchu recently ignited excitement among fans by sharing a new poster of Akshay Kumar from the upcoming fantasy drama Kannappa. Akshay, who is making his Telugu debut with this film, is expected to feature in a significant cameo role. The movie, set to be a pan-India entertainer, also promises appearances by other top stars.

Akshay Kumar has been exploring South cinema lately, having already worked in Kannada and Tamil films. His association with Kannappa has created a buzz, especially after photos of him visiting Vishnu Manchu on set went viral.

On September 9, Manchu marked Akshay’s 57th birthday by revealing a special glimpse of the actor’s character in the film. The poster, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows an arm adorned with Rudraksh beads, accompanied by the text, “Though Lord Shiva reigns supreme over all realms, he humbly surrenders to the devotion of his warrior.” Manchu also sent birthday wishes to Akshay, writing, “Happy Birthday to the one and only Mr. Akshay Kumar! Best wishes on your special day!”

Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, boasts an impressive technical team, with Sheldon Chau as the cinematographer, Anthony Gonsalvez as the editor, and stunt choreography by Kecha Khamphakdee. The film’s music is composed by Stephen Devassy. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film will also feature cameos by superstars Mohanlal and Nayanthara. Based on the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva, Kannappa, the film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The excitement around Kannappa has only grown with the reveal of Akshay Kumar’s look, making it one of the most anticipated pan-India films in the coming months.

