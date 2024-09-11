Producer confirms ‘Border 2’ starring Sunny Deol unaffected by legal dispute over original film

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol starring Border has faced some legal issues. Despite ongoing legal disputes related to the 1997 war film Border, producer-writer Nidhi Dutta has clarified that the highly anticipated sequel, Border 2, will not be impacted.

Concerns arose earlier this week when film distributor Bharat Shah issued a public notice against filmmaker JP Dutta, claiming rights over the original Border and cautioning parties involved with Border 2 about the proceedings of the case.

The notice, issued by Shah, claimed that he was the World Rights Controller of all copyrights for the first film, and it raised questions about the future of Border 2, which stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh. The case is currently being heard in a civil court.

However, Nidhi Dutta, daughter of filmmaker JP Dutta, dismissed these concerns, assuring that the dispute will not affect the production or release of Border 2. She addressed the matter, saying, “No, this is not going to impact Border 2.

This is a sub judiciary matter. The High Court has had all the facts for years and has dismissed the case. As per the settlement, Bharat Shah is first supposed to pay us the overflow, which he hasn’t for 27 years. Once he stands by his commitment, we can take this further. He has no right over anything to do with Border till then.”

Shah’s notice, which was published in Complete Cinema magazine, provided details about the legal agreement between Shah and JP Dutta that dates back to 1994. According to the notice, Shah had entered into an agreement with Dutta to finance the original Border.

After differences arose, both parties reached a settlement stating that the revenue generated by Border would be split equally between them. The agreement also required Dutta to keep Shah updated on the film’s financials, which, according to Shah, did not happen. He further alleged that he had not received his share of the profits.

The public notice issued by Shah created a buzz in the industry, but Nidhi Dutta’s clarification assures that the legal dispute over the first Border film will not hinder the production or release of the much-awaited sequel. Fans of the original Border, which became a cult classic after its release in 1997, can now look forward to seeing Border 2 without concerns about delays or complications.

With Border 2 set to bring back Sunny Deol as a soldier after 27 years, alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, excitement is already building for the film, which promises to be another epic war drama. Directed by JP Dutta, the sequel aims to live up to the legacy of the original, known for its portrayal of the 1971 India-Pakistan war and the valiant efforts of Indian soldiers.

While the legal battle continues over financial disputes related to the original film, the focus remains firmly on the development of Border 2, which is expected to capture the same patriotic fervor that made the first film a massive success. Fans can rest assured that the legal wrangling won’t affect the sequel’s progress.