Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to viral ‘struggle’ comment being referenced in Ananya Panday’s ‘Call Me Bae’

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared his reaction to his viral comment about struggles in the film industry referenced in Ananya Panday’s debut OTT series Call Me Bae. The show, launched on Prime Video in August 2024, includes a nod to Chaturvedi’s famous remark from a 2020 roundtable interview, where he responded to Ananya’s comments about the film industry and success.

Speaking to PTI at the IIFA Awards press conference, Siddhant expressed his amusement at the reference, calling it “funny and cute.” He added, “It’s actually a very nice show. I’m glad that they thought that line was important enough to be used. And the show is really doing well. It’s trending right now. So, best wishes to the whole team.”

The viral moment originated during a 2020 roundtable discussion that included both Siddhant and Ananya. During the interview, Ananya, the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, compared her experiences in the film industry to appearing on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan.

Siddhant responded with the now-famous line, “The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (The difference is that their struggles begin where ours end).” The comment quickly gained traction on social media and has since become a memorable moment in Bollywood.

- Advertisement -

In Call Me Bae, this viral comment is humorously referenced by a security guard who uses it in a conversation with Ananya’s character, Bae. Ananya’s character then responds, “Now where have I heard that one before?”—a clear nod to the viral exchange between the two actors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The show, directed by Collin D’Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, follows the life of a billionaire fashionista named Bae, who must navigate life after being disowned by her family. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, Call Me Bae has been trending since its release, with fans enjoying its lighthearted take on fashion, family, and self-discovery.

In addition to discussing Call Me Bae, Siddhant Chaturvedi is preparing to host the IIFA Rocks 2024 event alongside actor Abhishek Banerjee. The three-day awards gala will be held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from September 27 to 29, marking its third consecutive year in the location.

Siddhant’s upcoming film Yudhra, directed by Ravi Udyawar, is also set to release soon. Known for his work on Mom (2017), Udyawar’s latest action-packed film stars Siddhant in a lead role, and is scheduled to hit theaters on September 20, 2024.