Bollywood actress-model Malaika Arora’s father dies by suicide, celebrities visit her home

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s father, Anil Arora, has passed away. According to a report from ANI, the cause of death is suspected to be suicide, though further details are awaited as investigations continue.

Anil Arora, who is survived by his daughters Malaika and Amrita, as well as his estranged wife Joyce Polycarp, reportedly died by jumping off a terrace. The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday (11) morning, leaving the family and friends in shock.

In a tweet shared by news agency ANI, it was stated, “Father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot: Mumbai Police.”

However, conflicting reports have emerged, with some sources indicating that the situation might have been an accident rather than suicide. A source told PTI, “It’s true that Malaika’s father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it’s an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such.” The source further stated that the police ‘panchnama’ would make the exact cause clear after a thorough investigation.

Malaika and her sister Amrita were spotted arriving at their father’s home to be with family. Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, Malaika’s former husband, was also seen visiting the family to offer his support.

The Khan family, along with several close friends, arrived at the residence in Mumbai amid the heartbreaking situation. Media personnel and police officers were also stationed outside the apartment, indicating the gravity of the situation.

Malaika Arora’s family has long been in the public eye, with her personal life often making headlines. Malaika’s parents, Anil Arora and Joyce Polycarp, divorced when she was just 11 years old. Following the separation, Malaika and Amrita moved with their mother to Chembur, where they began their journey towards independence. Joyce, a Malayali Christian, raised the girls as a single mother, while Anil Arora, a Punjabi Hindu from Fazilka, worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

Malaika once shared how her parents’ separation shaped her life, saying, “My parents’ separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms.”

Malaika Arora’s personal and professional journey has always been influenced by her upbringing and the challenges her family faced. She has spoken openly about her parents’ separation and the values her mother instilled in her, which helped shape her career and independent nature.

Amrita Arora, who is married to businessman Shakeel Ladak, has two sons from her marriage in 2009. The sisters share a close bond, and the news of their father’s passing has brought the family together during this difficult time.

Malaika, who was married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for 19 years, parted ways with him in 2016. The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2017, but they have continued to co-parent their son, Arhaan, who was born in 2002. Since their divorce, Arbaaz has remarried to makeup artist Sshura Khan. Malaika, on the other hand, was dating actor Arjun Kapoor for several years, though recent reports suggest that the couple may have ended their relationship.