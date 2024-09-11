Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president, urges fans to vote in 2024 election

Taylor Swift, a self-declared “childless cat lady,” has endorsed Kamala Harris for president of the United States. The global megastar broke her silence on Tuesday’s (10) current state of US politics, voicing support for Harris over Donald Trump for the White House, and calling the Democratic candidate a “steady-handed, gifted leader.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift, among the biggest names on the planet, posted on Instagram.

She did so in the minutes following a televised presidential debate that saw the candidates face off for the first time, which the singer said she tuned in to.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift wrote. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

She signed off her Instagram post by dubbing herself a “childless cat lady,” a swipe at a much-mocked sentiment expressed by Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance, which he had wielded in a bid to insult Democratic women.

Until Tuesday (10), Swift had been conspicuously quiet on the subject of 2024’s race, even as many of her fans began organizing under the banner “Swifties for Kamala” and raising more than $150,000 for the Democratic hopeful.

But the 34-year-old said discovering AI-generated images of her falsely endorsing Trump — which “conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” she said — had inspired her to speak up.

“It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter,” she said. “The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

She encouraged her legions of loyal fans to “do your research.” Swift, fresh off the European leg of her blockbuster “Eras” tour, balked at explicitly telling her ardent supporters to vote Harris, instead saying “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice.”

“Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”

She also shared the post to her Instagram “stories” with a voter registration link.

The artist voiced special support for Harris’s choice of a running mate, Tim Walz, praising the Minnesota governor for “standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Team Harris has been quick to latch on to any boost she can get from the pop world, which generally skews left, and a number of stars have publicly backed her. Beyonce has not outright endorsed the Democrat but she allowed the Harris camp to use her song “Freedom” in advertisements and on the campaign trail.

And British artist Charli XCX saw her smash album “brat” become core to the early online Harris campaign, as the Democrats vie to stay current on social media’s pulse.

But until now, Swift hadn’t chimed in. A global celebrity with hundreds of millions of social media followers and a wildly loyal — and chronically online — fan base, Swift’s influence is vast and her approval coveted.

For years the “Blank Space” singer stayed emphatically out of politics, including in 2016 when Donald Trump won the presidency.

Speculation abounded that the superstar was a closet Republican until 2018, when she broke both her silence and the internet by endorsing the Democratic opponent of far-right politician Marsha Blackburn in Tennessee.

Blackburn won anyway, but it ushered in a new chapter for Swift. She later explained that handlers had urged her against voicing political opinions, telling her it could damage her career — particularly in the country music industry, which despite its complexities is often associated with conservatism.

Since then, Swift endorsed Joe Biden in 2020 and has conveyed pro-LGBTQ messages through her songs and music videos. She also condemned the Supreme Court’s reversal of the federal right to abortion, and has encouraged droves of her fans to register to vote.

But Swift’s massive popularity has also meant she’s a regular target for political misinformation and right-wing conspiracy theories, often fueled by AI and amplified by the likes of Trump.

Speaking out on her own terms gripped the news cycle within seconds of going live Tuesday night, and her post notched more than two million “likes” after just 30 minutes.

“With love and hope, Taylor Swift,” she concluded her message.