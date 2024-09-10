24.9 C
New York
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Binge-watching true crime series like 'Dahmer' can result in trauma, suggests psychologist
Binge-watching true crime series like ‘Dahmer’ can result in trauma, suggests psychologist

By: vibhuti

(Photo credit: netflix.in)

In recent years, the popularity of true crime shows like Dahmer, Making a Murderer, and Indian Predator has skyrocketed on streaming platforms. It’s common for viewers to binge-watch these series out of curiosity. However, according to a psychologist, indulging in such content for relaxation might be a potential red flag for underlying trauma.

Dr. Thema Bryant, featured on The Mel Robbins Podcast, shared insights on the connection between trauma and violent media consumption. In her discussion with Robbins, Dr. Bryant raised concerns about individuals who find comfort in shows centered around harm, crime, and violence. She highlighted that people who have experienced trauma may resonate with these themes, seeing them as familiar or comforting.

Dr. Bryant emphasized, “If someone finds relaxation in watching multiple episodes of Law and Order before sleeping, it’s important to reflect on why trauma appears soothing to them.” This idea suggests that scenes of crime or violation may become a source of calm for those with unresolved trauma.

She further explained that individuals raised in high-stress environments might perceive tranquility as unsettling or even boring. To achieve genuine peace, Dr. Bryant stressed the importance of embracing the discomfort of unfamiliar calmness.

Over time, repeated exposure to violent media can desensitize individuals, reducing their emotional response to disturbing content. This desensitization can make consuming violent shows more comfortable, leading some to find them less threatening and easier to watch.

Catharsis refers to the emotional release people experience when engaging with intense or dramatic content. For some, watching violent shows offers a way to release pent-up emotions in a controlled, safe environment. This can serve as a temporary relief from

Viewing traumatic scenarios unfold in a controlled setting allows individuals to confront their real-life fears without direct consequences. This sense of control and understanding the outcome can help people feel more secure, even offering empowerment through characters who overcome adversity.

Some viewers may identify with the characters or emotions portrayed in violent media. This identification can create a sense of validation, helping them relate to these stories in a way they might not experience in real life. It can also foster empathy and deepen their understanding of human struggles.

Unlike real-life trauma, where emotions or questions may remain unresolved, crime shows often provide a sense of closure. The clear resolution of justice or moral lessons can be comforting for those seeking order in chaotic real-life situations.

