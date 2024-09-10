A 3-year-old girl wins the hearts of netizens by singing ‘Titanic’ song with a pianist

A heartwarming video of a three-year-old girl singing My Heart Will Go On from Titanic has taken social media by storm, amassing over 192 million views on Instagram. The video was shared by pianist Emil Reinert, who accompanied the little girl, Angelica Nero, in this touching performance.

The video begins with Angelica asking Reinert to play the Celine Dion classic. As soon as the melody begins, her face lights up with joy, and she starts singing along. Her sweet voice, paired with the soulful piano, captivated not only the onlookers but also millions of viewers online. The moment was so enchanting that the surrounding crowd fell silent, absorbed in the little girl’s captivating performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emil Reinert (@emilio.piano)

Reinert expressed his delight in the video’s caption, writing, “This three-year-old SINGER, Angelica Nero, asked me to play Titanic with her. It was an incredible and cute moment.”

The video quickly gained traction on Instagram, with social media users watching it on repeat. Many expressed how moved they were by the little girl’s talent and the heartfelt scene. One viewer commented, “Something healed inside me after watching this.” Another joked, “Who pulled her out of Disney?” Several viewers were overcome with emotion, with one user remarking, “I’m crying harder than when I watched Titanic in 1997.”

The video continues to garner attention, and Angelica Nero, already known online for her singing videos, has further solidified her place as a rising young talent. This viral moment showcases not only her talent but her ability to touch hearts worldwide.