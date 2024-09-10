24.9 C
New York
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Subscribe
HomeTrendingA 3-year-old girl wins the hearts of netizens by singing 'Titanic' song...
Trending

A 3-year-old girl wins the hearts of netizens by singing ‘Titanic’ song with a pianist

By: vibhuti

Date:

A screen grab of the girl singing Titanic song with the pianist. (Photo credit: @emilio.piano)

Related stories

Entertainment

Binge-watching true crime series like ‘Dahmer’ can result in trauma, suggests psychologist

In recent years, the popularity of true crime shows...
Entertainment

Mukesh Ambani visits hospital to congratulate new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, welcomed...
Entertainment

Salman Khan performs Aarti and dances with family during Ganpati visarjan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family celebrated Ganesh...
Trending

American vlogger interviews PhD scholar who runs street food stall in India, video goes viral

An American vlogger interviewed Tarul Rayan, a PhD scholar...
News

60 dead as super typhoon Yagi wreaks havoc in Vietnam | Watch video

In the wake of Super Typhoon Yagi, a vital...

A heartwarming video of a three-year-old girl singing My Heart Will Go On from Titanic has taken social media by storm, amassing over 192 million views on Instagram. The video was shared by pianist Emil Reinert, who accompanied the little girl, Angelica Nero, in this touching performance.

The video begins with Angelica asking Reinert to play the Celine Dion classic. As soon as the melody begins, her face lights up with joy, and she starts singing along. Her sweet voice, paired with the soulful piano, captivated not only the onlookers but also millions of viewers online. The moment was so enchanting that the surrounding crowd fell silent, absorbed in the little girl’s captivating performance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emil Reinert (@emilio.piano)

Reinert expressed his delight in the video’s caption, writing, “This three-year-old SINGER, Angelica Nero, asked me to play Titanic with her. It was an incredible and cute moment.”

The video quickly gained traction on Instagram, with social media users watching it on repeat. Many expressed how moved they were by the little girl’s talent and the heartfelt scene. One viewer commented, “Something healed inside me after watching this.” Another joked, “Who pulled her out of Disney?” Several viewers were overcome with emotion, with one user remarking, “I’m crying harder than when I watched Titanic in 1997.”

- Advertisement -

The video continues to garner attention, and Angelica Nero, already known online for her singing videos, has further solidified her place as a rising young talent. This viral moment showcases not only her talent but her ability to touch hearts worldwide.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Binge-watching true crime series like ‘Dahmer’ can result in trauma, suggests psychologist

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Amitav Ghosh shortlisted for British Academy Book Prize for global cultural understanding

India News 0
During his visit to the United States, Congress leader...

Rahul Gandhi says Congress faced unfair conditions during general election

News 0
Amitav Ghosh’s book Smoke and Ashes: Opium’s Hidden Histories...

Princess Catherine completes chemotherapy, focuses on recovery

UK News 0
Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced that she has completed...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc