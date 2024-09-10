24.9 C
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt launches teaser of her new film ‘Jigra’, receives support from mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor

First look of Alia Bhatt from the film 'Jigra' co-starring Vendang Raina. (Photo credit: @aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt recently unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Jigra, which she has also produced. The teaser showcases her character going to great lengths to protect her brother, who is imprisoned.
Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, and mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, were among the many who praised her for the teaser. Soni Razdan shared, “This is such an unusual teaser… cannot wait to see the whole film! Well done everyone.”
This is not the first time that Neetu Kapoor has complimented her ‘bahu.’ Recently she shared Alia Bhatt’s Loreal Paris advertisement, to which Alia Bhatt shared a very adorable reaction.
Meanwhile, Shraddha commented, “I want to watch this in the theater with brother, what a wonderful girl @aliabhatt, what an amazing trailer.” Alia reshared Shraddha’s story and responded, “Hahaha thank you my blockbuster woman.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

According to reports, Jigra is loosely inspired by Mahesh Bhatt’s film Gumraah, which starred Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi. While there’s no official confirmation regarding this connection, the teaser has already created a buzz online, receiving a lot of love and attention.

Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala and co-starring Vedang Raina, is set to release on October 11. Currently, Alia is busy shooting for YRF’s spy universe film alongside Sharvari Wagh. The two recently wrapped up a schedule in Kashmir. After this, Alia will begin work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, where she will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

