Alia Bhatt calls mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor her ‘beauty inspiration’ in heartwarming social media exchange

Alia Bhatt and her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, recently shared a heartwarming exchange on social media. Alia, who has been named the new global brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, posted a video on Instagram accompanied by a long note. Neetu Kapoor re-posted the clip on her Instagram Stories, adding the message, “You are 💯.”

Alia responded by re-sharing Neetu’s post, writing, “My beauty inspiration always and forever ❤️❤️.” The bond between Alia and Neetu is evident, as they often exchange compliments on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’Oréal Paris Official (@lorealparis)

Bhatt married Neetu’s son, Ranbir Kapoor, on April 14, 2022. The couple welcomed their first child in November 2022.

Bhatt will next be seen in the film Jigra, set to release on October 11, 2024. Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie will also feature Vedang Raina. Alia announced the new release date on Instagram, writing, “11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies.”

In addition to Jigra, Alia will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which will also feature Vicky Kaushal. She is also set to appear in Alpha, an action-packed film directed by Shiv Rawail, where she will share the screen with Sharvari. The film marks a significant shift in the series, highlighting strong female characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

- Advertisement -

Neetu Kapoor made her acting comeback with Jugjugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor. Starting her career at the age of eight, Neetu became famous for her roles in films such as Do Dooni Chaar, Do Kaliyan, Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, and Kabhi Kabhie.