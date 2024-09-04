Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya spotted at Bachchan’s house in Mumbai amid separation rumors with Abhishek

Amid ongoing rumors of separation from Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen at Jalsa, her in-laws’ residence, along with her daughter Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo appeared to be in a hurry and did not pose for the photographers. Aishwarya was dressed in an olive-green outfit, while Aaradhya wore her school uniform.

Fan pages dedicated to Aishwarya shared videos of their arrival, showing them exiting their car. One caption read, “Aishwarya & Aaradhya in Jalsa today.”

Just a few days earlier, Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya were spotted together at Dubai airport. In a video circulating online, the family can be seen boarding an airport bus. The video was also shared by a fan page on Instagram.

Rumors about Abhishek and Aishwarya’s divorce have been circulating for some time on social media. The speculation intensified when the couple made separate entries at a high-profile wedding in July. Additionally, Abhishek’s liking of an Instagram post about the rise in “grey divorces” added fuel to the rumors. The post discusses why long-married couples are now parting ways and why these “grey divorces” are increasing.

Abhishek Bachchan is reportedly set to appear in the film King, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. The duo previously worked together in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Happy New Year. Abhishek was last seen in Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in April 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in November 2011.