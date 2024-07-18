27.2 C
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai spark divorce rumors after he likes Instagram post on marital separation

Bollywood actors, Abhishek Bachchan (L) with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrive for the green carpet of 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Abu Dhabi on June 4, 2022. (Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP) (Photo by RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is going viral for liking a post on Instagram which showed the divorce consequences. Bachchan married to Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and recently they both were scrutinized for appearing in separate photos in the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

It appears that ‘all is not well’ between Bachchan and Rai. Their relationship status has been making headlines recently, and Abhishek’s latest social media activity has added to the speculation. The actor liked a post on Instagram that discussed divorce. The post addressed the topic “Why love stops being easy.” It added, “Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?”

 

The side note read, “Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn’t dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street?”

The post stated, “Yet, sometimes life doesn’t unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things? What drives them to sever ties, and what challenges do they face? This story delves into these questions. Coincidentally, ‘grey divorces’ or ‘silver splitters’—terms for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50—are on the rise globally. The reasons, though varied, are not surprising.”

bachchan family scaled
Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (3L),Jaya Bachchan (2L), Shweta Bachchan (C) her daughter Navya Nanda Naveli (1L), her son Agastya Nanda (3R), Nikhil Nanda (Shwet’s husband) (2R) and Abhishek Bachchan (1R) pose for the Ambani wedding. (Photo credit: Getty images)

There were other rumors where they arrived differently, while Abhishek accompanied rest of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh, Jaya, daughter Shweta, her husband and their children. Aishwarya came along with her daughter Aradhya, which has also added to these rumors.

aishwarya aradhya scaled
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) poses with her daughter Aaradhya as they arrive to attend the Ambani wedding. (Photo credit: Getty images)

Meanwhile, the couple has neither denied nor accepted the divorce rumors.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married in 2007. The grand wedding was hosted at Abhishek’s father, Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow named Prateeksha. The couple welcomed their first child, Aaradhya, in November 2011.

On their 17th wedding anniversary this April, Aishwarya shared a throwback picture from their wedding album. The photo is from their engagement ceremony, showing only their hands. The actress simply added a handful of emojis as the caption.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have shared screen space in films including Guru, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, and Umrao Jaan.

