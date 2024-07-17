Kim Kardashian’s presence at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding sparks commentary from Canadian TV host

Reality star Kim Kardashian drew attention at the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, held from July 12-14. Canadian television personality and co-host of The Social, Melissa Grelo, commented on Kim’s presence at the event, expressing surprise that Kim, someone “she’s never met before,” was seen walking hand in hand with Nita Ambani.

In the video, Grelo stated, “Kim was there (In India for the Ambani wedding) for three days… that’s big coin (money) if you are Kim Kardashian. Because you know what Kim has that they (Ambanis) don’t have? She has wealth, sure. She does not have their kind of wealth, but she has wealth. But she also has fame. Before Rihanna performed at their sangeet (pre-wedding bash in March), I had no idea who the Ambani family is.”

She added, “This is how you buy the West, you hire famous people of the West, you bring them to your thing. Kim Kardashian held the hands of the mother of the groom and walked the mother of the groom in?! She’s (Kim) never met her (Nita) before! So, do I judge? I judge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Social (@thesocialctv)

These comments were met with criticism on social media. One user remarked, “The inert superiority complex is just funny.” Another comment stated, “Ambani doesn’t need the West! The West needs Ambani!!!” Some pointed out inaccuracies in Grelo’s statements, with one comment explaining, “Excuse you, Kim did not walk Nita Ambani to the wedding. Nita GREETED Kim and Khloe to the wedding ceremony. BTW ITS STANDARD FOR THE GROOM’S FAMILY TO WELCOME THEIR GUEST LIKE THIS! If you don’t understand the Hindu cultural don’t speak.”

Others emphasized the cultural aspects of the interaction, noting, “You need to research well before you blabber! It’s in Indian culture to hold the hands of the guests and lead them to meet others, a simple Google check would have helped you in not becoming the laughing stock.”

- Advertisement -

Another added, “The Ambanis and other wealthy Asians don’t need the West to make them popular. It’s actually the other way around. The Kardashians (Kim) went for business. If she’s going into new business ventures, like film, she NEEDS the wealthy South Asians to know who SHE is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Co-host Andrea Bain offered a different perspective, suggesting that Kim Kardashian’s attendance was a strategic move. She stated, “Who are we to judge? Rich people like to hang out with other rich people, so Kim and her sister being there was a smart business move, because you may be successful in North America, but that South Asian population alone? If you are successful there, if you can sell those Skims (US shapewear and clothing brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian) and those Good American (a jeans company founded by Khloe Kardashian), and that’s another stratosphere of money.”

She added, “So to me, it made sense that they (Kim and Khloe) would find themselves there. And let’s be real, they weren’t the only rich people there (at the Ambani wedding). There were all the richest people from around the world in that room.”

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The celebrations took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, with Kim and her sister Khloe donning outfits designed by Indian fashion designers such as Manish Malhotra.